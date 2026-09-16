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Ayra Starr Is in Her Purple Era in LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week | See Photos

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Ayra Starr Is in Her Purple Era in LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week | See Photos

Ayra Starr stepped out at NYFW in a sheer royal-purple LaQuan Smith dress for the Children of Blood and Bone event.
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Ayra Starr posing against a wooden panelled wall wearing a high-neck semi-sheer purple gown with long straight black hair.

Ayra Starr in her high-neck sheer LaQuan Smith maxi dress against a wooden backdrop.

Ayra Starr is really in her purple era, and maybe this is our cue to join the cool purple gang too.

Stepping out in New York for the exclusive Children of Blood and Bone x LaQuan Smith event during New York Fashion Week, the Afrobeats star brought absolute royalty to the city streets. The evening served as a massive celebration of culture and style, tying directly into Tomi Adeyemi’s hit fantasy universe—a project where Ayra is set to make her Hollywood feature film acting debut while also featuring on the movie’s official soundtrack.

Ayra Starr walking along a cobblestone street at night in a royal-purple semi-sheer high-slit dress by LaQuan Smith with black heels.

Ayra Starr models a semi-sheer royal-purple LaQuan Smith maxi dress with a high side split during NYFW.

Her entire look for the night felt like a direct extension of the rich, purple visual identity she has built around this current music chapter. Opting for a striking creation straight from designer LaQuan Smith, she wore a floor-length maxi dress in a deep royal-purple hue. The dress was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that draped down her frame, featuring an asymmetric high neck that flowed into a sheer overlay across the bust. A bold, thigh-high side split added dynamic movement to the silhouette as she walked through the city.

She kept her accessories intentional and sleek, carrying a metallic purple shoulder bag suspended from a silver chain and stepping out in classic black ankle-strap heels. Up top, long, bone-straight hair styled with a deep side parting added an effortless touch, allowing all the focus to fall on her outfit and accompanying beauty choices.

Ayra Starr exiting a black vehicle wearing a semi-sheer royal-purple LaQuan Smith maxi dress with a thigh-high side split during New York Fashion Week.

Ayra Starr steps out of a vehicle in a semi-sheer royal-purple LaQuan Smith maxi dress for the Children of Blood and Bone NYFW celebration.

Her beauty look was built entirely around that same vivid colour story, bringing extra depth to the overall palette. Her face beat was centered on a magenta-and-purple cut-crease eyeshadow look, framed by full lashes and clean, structured brows. She finished the glam with a high-shine, glossy ombre lip and silver drop earrings, tying the whole night together in a cohesive, unforgettable style moment.

Ayra Starr wearing magenta and purple cut-crease eyeshadow with a high-shine glossy ombre lip and drop earrings.

Ayra Starr’s NYFW glam features magenta and purple cut-crease eyeshadow, defined brows, and a glossy ombre lip.

Ayra Starr posing against a wooden panelled wall wearing a high-neck semi-sheer purple gown with long straight black hair.

Ayra Starr in her high-neck sheer LaQuan Smith maxi dress against a wooden backdrop.

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Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram 

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