Ayra Starr Is in Her Purple Era in LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week | See Photos

Ayra Starr is really in her purple era, and maybe this is our cue to join the cool purple gang too.

Stepping out in New York for the exclusive Children of Blood and Bone x LaQuan Smith event during New York Fashion Week, the Afrobeats star brought absolute royalty to the city streets. The evening served as a massive celebration of culture and style, tying directly into Tomi Adeyemi’s hit fantasy universe—a project where Ayra is set to make her Hollywood feature film acting debut while also featuring on the movie’s official soundtrack.

Her entire look for the night felt like a direct extension of the rich, purple visual identity she has built around this current music chapter. Opting for a striking creation straight from designer LaQuan Smith, she wore a floor-length maxi dress in a deep royal-purple hue. The dress was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that draped down her frame, featuring an asymmetric high neck that flowed into a sheer overlay across the bust. A bold, thigh-high side split added dynamic movement to the silhouette as she walked through the city.

She kept her accessories intentional and sleek, carrying a metallic purple shoulder bag suspended from a silver chain and stepping out in classic black ankle-strap heels. Up top, long, bone-straight hair styled with a deep side parting added an effortless touch, allowing all the focus to fall on her outfit and accompanying beauty choices.