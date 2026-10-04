High Fashion Icon: See How Veekee James, Mercy Eke, Mide Iwasokun & More Dressed for BellaNaija at 20

The theme was High Fashion Icon, and the ladies clearly got the memo! BellaNaija turned 20, and for the Grand Red Carpet Experience, the red carpet became the place to see just how far our favourite style stars could take the brief.

After two decades of chronicling African lifestyle, culture and entertainment, BellaNaija celebrated the milestone with a night that called for fashion with a little more imagination. And the ladies showed up ready for it, stepping out in sculptural gowns, sharp tailoring, statement coats, dramatic headpieces and plenty of details that demanded a second look.

Veekee James went straight for the big fashion moment in a custom oxblood leather coat-gown, complete with a high-neck turtle detail, exaggerated hips and an ultra-wide-brim hat. Mercy Eke took a cooler route in ice-blue velvet with cobalt accents and pearl swirl details, while Prudent Gabriel gave us power dressing with an off-white corseted suit, asymmetric sheer tulle pleating and a dramatic pleated halo headpiece.

Then came Mide Iwasokun in a sculptural white gown with a dramatic cascading train, while Osas Ighodaro brought metallic glamour to the carpet in an architectural ivory and gold creation.

And that was only part of the fashion conversation. From the silhouettes to the headpieces, textures and unexpected styling choices, the ladies had plenty of fun with the High Fashion Icon brief, giving BellaNaija’s 20th celebration a red carpet filled with looks worth pausing for.

Two decades of BellaNaija deserved a fashion moment to match, and the ladies certainly understood the assignment.

See how the ladies showed up: