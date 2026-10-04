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High Fashion Icon: See How Veekee James, Mercy Eke, Mide Iwasokun & More Dressed for BellaNaija at 20

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High Fashion Icon: See How Veekee James, Mercy Eke, Mide Iwasokun & More Dressed for BellaNaija at 20

BellaNaija celebrates 20 years with the Grand Red Carpet Experience, featuring High Fashion Icon looks from Veekee James, Mercy Eke, and Osas Ighodaro.
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Veekee James in oxblood leather coat gown, Mercy Eke in blue pearl velvet dress, and Prudent Gabriel in cream asymmetric suit at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Veekee James, Mercy Eke, and Prudent Gabriel attend the BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

The theme was High Fashion Icon, and the ladies clearly got the memo! BellaNaija turned 20, and for the Grand Red Carpet Experience, the red carpet became the place to see just how far our favourite style stars could take the brief.

After two decades of chronicling African lifestyle, culture and entertainment, BellaNaija celebrated the milestone with a night that called for fashion with a little more imagination. And the ladies showed up ready for it, stepping out in sculptural gowns, sharp tailoring, statement coats, dramatic headpieces and plenty of details that demanded a second look.

Mercy Eke wearing ice blue velvet dress embellished with cobalt accents and pearl swirl motifs at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Mercy Eke wearing an Amy Aghomi coat-gown with cobalt blue pointed-toe slingback heels for BellaNaija at 20.

Veekee James went straight for the big fashion moment in a custom oxblood leather coat-gown, complete with a high-neck turtle detail, exaggerated hips and an ultra-wide-brim hat. Mercy Eke took a cooler route in ice-blue velvet with cobalt accents and pearl swirl details, while Prudent Gabriel gave us power dressing with an off-white corseted suit, asymmetric sheer tulle pleating and a dramatic pleated halo headpiece.

Veekee James in custom oxblood leather coat gown with exaggerated hips and saucer hat at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Veekee James in custom oxblood leather coat gown with exaggerated hips and saucer hat at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Then came Mide Iwasokun in a sculptural white gown with a dramatic cascading train, while Osas Ighodaro brought metallic glamour to the carpet in an architectural ivory and gold creation.

And that was only part of the fashion conversation. From the silhouettes to the headpieces, textures and unexpected styling choices, the ladies had plenty of fun with the High Fashion Icon brief, giving BellaNaija’s 20th celebration a red carpet filled with looks worth pausing for.

Osas Ighodaro wearing architectural ivory and gold corseted ballgown with pleated fan structure at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Osas Ighodaro wearing architectural ivory and gold corseted ballgown with pleated fan structure at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Two decades of BellaNaija deserved a fashion moment to match, and the ladies certainly understood the assignment.

See how the ladies showed up:

Mide Iwasokun wearing white sculptural gown with ruffled cascading train at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Mide Iwasokun interprets the High Fashion Icon theme at the BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Lydia Lawrence-Nze attends the BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Lydia Lawrence-Nze in structured black corset gown with exaggerated sharp collar and veiled wide-brim hat at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

: Idia Aisien in pearl-embellished corseted gown with nude feather skirt at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Idia Aisien wearing a pearl-beaded corset and feather gown for the BellaNaija at 20 High Fashion Icon red carpet.

Blessing Nze in royal blue off-shoulder gown with pearl chest trim and feather fascinator at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Blessing Nze in royal blue off-shoulder gown with pearl chest trim and feather fascinator at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Nelly Mbonu in coral peach high-neck floor-length gown with exaggerated bishop sleeves at BellaNaija 20th Anniversary Grand Red Carpet Experience.

Nelly Mbonu styled in a peach structural gown featuring statement bishop sleeves for BellaNaija at 20.

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