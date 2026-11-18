The gathering brought together some of Nigeria’s leading content creators, filmmakers, advertising professionals and brand executives to explore how digital influence can translate into original intellectual property, sustainable creative businesses and longer-term commercial opportunities.

Hosted by actress and media personality Bisola Aiyeola, the event gave creators a platform to present original concepts and explore new possibilities for collaboration with brands and industry stakeholders.

From Content Creation to Intellectual Property

A major highlight of PluggedIN 2026 was its creator showcase, featuring Taaooma, Layi Wasabi, Aproko Doctor, Ify’s Kitchen, Biodun Stephen, Osas Ighodaro, Shank Comics, Folagade Banks, Afropolitan, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Geena Foodies n Spice.

The creators presented original ideas, show formats and potential collaborative projects, offering a glimpse into the range of stories and formats emerging from Nigeria’s creative community.

The opportunity for brands lies in being part of that process through partnerships that go beyond individual sponsored posts to support the development, production and distribution of original content.

For Adetutu Laditan, Creator Economy Catalyst and Founder of Woof Studios Africa, this shift requires a more structured approach to supporting creators and connecting them with the right opportunities.

“Our vision at Woof Studios Africa has always been to empower African creators to move beyond virality and build lasting, profitable enterprises. Nigerian creators are thinking bigger, and forward-thinking brands want to be part of that evolution,” she said. Laditan explained that Woof Studios works across the business and production aspects of content development, including funding and distribution, to help creators take ideas beyond their initial digital formats. “When creators understand a brand’s business objectives, and brands respect the authentic voice a creator has spent years cultivating, we stop simply buying attention and start co-creating stories that matter.”

The conversations at PluggedIN also addressed the realities of building sustainable creative businesses.

During the creator-focused panel, Kiekie, Craze Clown, Jay On-Air and Winifred Nwania of Zeelicious Food discussed the opportunities and challenges of building careers in the digital space. They explored content ownership, audience engagement, monetisation and the importance of meaningful brand relationships.

The discussions reflected an increasingly important question for the industry: How can creators turn the audiences and cultural influence they have built into sustainable businesses?

The opportunity is significant, but so are the challenges. The Africa Creator Economy Report 2026 estimates the continent’s creator economy at about $3 billion, with the potential to reach $17.8 billion by 2030. The report also highlights the monetisation gap facing creators, with about six in ten surveyed earning less than $100 monthly from their creative work.

For Babatunde Olaifa, Group Chief Executive Officer at Insight Redefini, addressing this gap requires closer collaboration between brands and creators.

“This is not about an influencer campaign; this is about the creative economy space. We have to bring both parties together to tell stories that matter to the brand, to the creators, and to the audiences,” Olaifa stated. “Brands can bring the investment and distribution needed to take an interesting format and turn it into a sustainable property. Our ambition as Insight Redefini is to bring our brands together with the biggest creators in Nigeria to create magic, and beyond that, to build and co-own IPs.”

The brand-focused panel further explored what this kind of collaboration could look like in practice. Participants included Adeyinka Jemi-Alade of TGI Group, Bolaji Popoola of Mondelez International, Chisom Bikawei of Nestlé Nigeria, Esosa Osagiede of Insight Redefini, Francis Obiajulu of Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt, and Sam Okolie of Guinness Nigeria.

Their discussion examined how brands can work more effectively with creators through integrated storytelling, stronger creative relationships and partnerships that deliver value beyond short-term campaign visibility.

A New Conversation for the Creator Economy

PluggedIN 2026 brought an important industry conversation into focus: the relationship between creators, brands and the business of content is changing.

As creators develop original formats and explore ownership of their intellectual property, brands can participate in creating stories that connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. Making that possible will require investment, production expertise, distribution and a clearer understanding of the value each party brings.

The next phase of the creator economy will not be defined by influence alone, but also by the ideas, businesses and intellectual property creators can build around it.

Learn more about PluggedIN and see how you can be a part at https://www.pluggedinafrica.com/, and follow Woof Studios on social media @woofstudiosafrica.