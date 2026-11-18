What does it really mean to play to win in business and leadership? Beyond earning a seat at the table, it requires more than competence or professional accomplishments. It requires the confidence to own one’s value, the clarity to communicate one’s contributions and the intentionality to build visibility that translates into meaningful influence.

These conversations defined The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS) 2.0, which brought together hundreds of executive women, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Convened by Bola Matel-Okoh, a dual-qualified attorney (called to both the New York and Nigerian Bars), Executive Coach, Non-Executive Director at Wema Bank, and CEO of BMO Advisory Services, the second edition of the summit was themed Playing to Win: Elevate Your Vision, Value and Visibility. It provided an intentional platform for candid conversations, practical insights and strategic alliances on what it takes for women to advance, lead and thrive in today’s evolving corporate landscape.

In her opening address, Matel-Okoh challenged women to rethink how they approach professional visibility, authority and advancement. According to her, competence is merely the baseline; it is not enough if you are unwilling to communicate your value, own your voice and position yourself for higher-stakes opportunities.

This philosophy also came through in her cover interview with THISDAY Glitterati ahead of the summit, where she offered a compelling perspective on the distinction between holding a powerful position and exercising genuine influence.

“A powerful position gives you formal authority. Influence determines how deeply your leadership shapes people’s thinking, decisions and actions. A title may secure your place in a meeting, but credibility makes people listen,” she explained. She also challenged the assumption that excellent work will automatically speak for itself, encouraging women to communicate their contributions with evidence and confidence. “What problem did you solve? What result did you produce? What changed because of your leadership?” she asked, highlighting the importance of making professional value visible to the decision-makers who influence career progression and boardroom opportunities. “There is no need to diminish your achievements to make others comfortable. You can be gracious and still be clear about the value you bring,” she added.

The summit featured a distinguished line-up of women shaping leadership, business, finance, entertainment and corporate governance. Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola, and CEO of FS Global Advisory Services, Folake Sanu, delivered keynote addresses, sharing perspectives on leadership, professional growth, boardroom dynamics and navigating the demands of executive life.

One standout moment was the fireside conversation, The Architecture of Significance: Redefining What It Means to Win, featuring Founder of The Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika, and Chairman of MTN Foundation, Dr Mosun Belo-Olusoga. Moderated by Bola Matel-Okoh, the conversation explored success beyond traditional measures, the importance of building lasting influence and the choices that shape a woman’s professional and personal legacy.

Two engaging panel discussions further unpacked the practical dimensions of visibility, influence and career advancement.

The first panel explored how women can build strategic relationships and turn professional networks into meaningful opportunities. Executive Coach and Relationship Counsellor Taiye Aluko moderated the discussion, which featured three members of Matel-Okoh’s corporate community for women, The Club House @ Caroline’s Place: Managing Director of Z-Edge Limited, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo; Chief Operating Officer at SAS Textiles, Toyin Bakare; and Izehi Anuge, Values and Character Strategist. Together, they addressed how trust, authentic connections and intentional relationship-building can help women navigate their careers and create growth opportunities.

The second panel focused on how women can raise their visibility, communicate their expertise and position themselves for greater opportunities. Moderated by Strategic Visibility Advisor Glory Edozien, the session featured Founder of Smart Stewards Financial Advisory, Sola Adesakin; Actor and Founder of Jalent Africa, Juliet Ibrahim; Media Personality and Talent Manager, Layole Oyatogun; and Head of Brands and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye.

Beyond the plenary conversations, TEWS 2.0 offered guests an elevated experience that blended leadership, lifestyle and high-level networking. Attendees arrived in polished, fashion-forward looks, bringing an unmistakable sense of style to the room. The programme also featured a live musical performance, an energising aerobic dance-along session, curated networking opportunities and brand exhibition booths, creating room for connection and interaction beyond the main stage.

More than a gathering of accomplished women, The Executive Woman Summit 2.0 reinforced the imperative of creating environments where women can access the relationships, knowledge and institutional support needed to advance. From recognising the contributions of established pioneers to equipping the next generation to step forward, TEWS 2.0 made a decisive case for a more intentional approach to women’s leadership in Africa.

To learn more about The Executive Woman Summit, visit https://bolamatelokoh.com/tews/. Stay connected with Bola Matel-Okoh, fondly known as Coach BMO, on LinkedIn and Instagram at @bolamatelokoh.

Sponsored Content