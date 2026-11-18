Beyond the glamour, elegant conversations and celebrations, the event carried a clear message: it is time to move beyond conversations about inclusion and focus on measurable progress.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, delivered the special address, ably represented by Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development.

In her address, WIEN President Eyono Fatayi-Williams emphasised that progress must be visible, measurable and sustained.

“As we celebrate six years, we also have to ask ourselves an important question: What do the next six years look like? Because we cannot spend the next six years having the same conversations we have had in the last six years. We cannot continue to talk about inclusion without asking what has changed,” Fatayi-Williams challenged the industry.

The evening also featured a keynote address by Dr Mutiu Sunmonu (CON), Chairman of The Sage Centre for Leadership Excellence, who shared perspectives on leadership and the importance of creating opportunities for women to contribute meaningfully to the sector.

Six Years of Building Opportunities for Women

Reflecting on the organisation’s growth and the realities of navigating the energy sector, WIEN Board of Trustees Chairperson, Dr Cecilia Aqua Umoren, challenged guests to strive for true parity.

“In the six years that WIEN has been in existence, we have created more opportunities for women, resulting in numerous appointments and an expanded STEM pipeline. However, progress is not parity; we are ultimately aiming for true parity. We must acknowledge that most leadership positions today are occupied by men, meaning we cannot achieve our objectives without partnering with them to create access. If the room is not created for you, create your own room, set your own table, and be at your own table.”

WIEN’s Executive Secretary, Asanimo Omezi, echoed this commitment, highlighting the network’s growth from a collective of 30 women to more than 1,000 members, supported by 30 corporate partners.

“We started as a small collective of just 30 women, and today we have grown to over a thousand members with thirty corporate partners. The newly unveiled DEI benchmark will move us from mere conversation to visible accountability. Ultimately, the plural of women you see here today sends a clear message: we are knowledgeable, we are competent, and we are ready to take what belongs to us,” Omezi said.

A New DEI Benchmark in Partnership with KPMG

One of the evening’s defining moments was the unveiling of the WIEN Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Report, developed in collaboration with KPMG.

Following remarks by Bimpe Afolabi, Partner at KPMG, the report was introduced as a tool for measuring diversity, equity and inclusion practices across the energy industry. Designed to move the conversation beyond intentions, the benchmark provides a framework for assessing workplace practices, representation and progress, helping organisations identify gaps and track improvements over time.

The launch marked an important step in WIEN’s commitment to making inclusion more measurable and accountable.

The programme also featured an executive leadership fireside chat, moderated by Rosario Osobase. The panel explored the critical role of male allyship and featured the Executive Director in charge of Human Resources at ExxonMobil Affiliates in Nigeria, Emem Abraham; Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources, Alex Irune; Managing Director/CEO of Seplat Energy, Effiong Okon; and Adeleye Falade, Managing Director of NLNG.

Among the insights shared was NLNG’s recent recruitment experience, where women accounted for more than half of applicants and 50% of selected candidates. This offered a practical example of how deliberate recruitment approaches can help broaden participation.

Celebrating the Women Making a Difference

A major highlight of the gala was the presentation of the Winning With Women Awards (WIWA), recognising women and organisations making notable contributions to Nigeria’s energy industry.

Among the individual honourees, Folake Soetan received the WIEN Woman of the Year and Outstanding Woman in Power awards. Moroti Adeyinka Adedoyin received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Bassey Adie was recognised as Female Energy Entrepreneur of the Year and Outstanding Woman in Midstream, Gas and Energy Logistics.

Other award recipients included Caroline Eboumbou for her contribution to renewable energy; Funmi Ogbue for her advocacy for girls in STEM and energy; Maryamu Idris for leadership in the downstream sector; and Judith Ikwuwunna, named Emerging Woman in Energy (Rising Star).

Corporate and institutional recognition went to ExxonMobil and Seplat Energy Plc, jointly named Corporate Champion for Women-Owned Energy Businesses; Seplat Energy Plc, recognised for Excellence in Diverse Leadership; the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), named Public Sector Champion for Women in Energy; and Telmek Global Resources, named Employer of Choice.

The evening also recognised special honourees Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Dr Ibilola Amao, Elohor Aiboni, Olu Verheijen and Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan for their contributions and leadership across the industry.

Adding to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere, the Lord Urban Choir delivered a performance that provided a musical highlight for guests.

The 2026 WIEN Gala & Awards was more than an anniversary celebration. It was an opportunity to recognise the women shaping the energy industry, spotlight organisations advancing inclusion and introduce a framework for measuring the progress still needed.

Six years into its journey, WIEN is setting its sights on what comes next: a more inclusive energy sector where women’s participation, leadership and contributions are not simply acknowledged but reflected in measurable outcomes.

To learn more about the Women in Energy Network, visit www.wien.com.ng and check out @wie_network on social media for more updates.