Shell Names Elohor Aiboni as Its First Nigerian Woman Country Chair

Shell Plc has appointed Elohor Aiboni as Executive Vice President and Country Chair for Nigeria, making her the first Nigerian and first woman to hold the combined position in the company’s more than six decades of operations in the country. She succeeds Marno de Jong, who steps down after more than six years leading Shell’s operations in Nigeria and a 34-year career with the energy giant. The appointment takes effect on 1 August 2026.

Aiboni’s journey to this role has been built over more than two decades within the company. She brings over 24 years of experience within Shell across Nigeria’s offshore, shallow-water and onshore businesses, as well as international assignments in Kazakhstan and Brunei.

She became Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in 2021, becoming the first woman to hold that position, and led the company through the landmark achievement of producing the one billionth barrel of oil from the Bonga field in 2023. She later moved to Brunei in 2024, where she has been responsible for overseeing asset performance, production and project delivery.

Reflecting on the appointment, Aiboni said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue contributing to the efficient delivery of Shell’s business in Nigeria and thereby power progress in a country where we have been present for more than 60 years. Marno has led with his heart over the past six years, sustaining operations and breaking new ground in project delivery and growth. It is a legacy I am keen to build on with the support of colleagues and other stakeholders.”

De Jong, for his part, expressed confidence in his successor, saying: “I’m grateful for the support I have enjoyed since my time in Nigeria which has enabled us to achieve progress on many fronts. I leave with fond memories of warm friendships and strong support from colleagues in Shell and our partners.”

He added that he is confident Shell’s operations in Nigeria will continue to deliver value and growth under Elohor’s leadership, given the strong credentials she brings to the role, and wished Shell Nigeria every success.