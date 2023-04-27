Check out Highlights from Ibukun Awosika’s International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai

The Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy has once again collaborated with Dubai Tourism to host the International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC), bringing together over five hundred African women worldwide. The conference, held in Women’s History Month from March 29-31, 2023, offered a platform for learning, growth, and entertainment.

Anchored by broadcaster and media personality Ayo Mairo Ese, the three-day conference was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Festival City, Dubai, with support from the city’s Economy and Tourism Centre. The conference featured diverse speakers from across the globe, including prominent figures from the pan-African community.

With the theme “Against All Odds,” the conference covered a wide range of topics through various sessions, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and deep-dive sessions. The event allowed African women to network, learn, and empower one another.

After goodwill messages from the wife of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Dolapo Osinbajo, and the 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Samira Bawumia, Nigerian entrepreneur, author and convener of the conference, Ibukun Awosika set the tone for the meeting with her opening speech, during which she charged attendees to take responsibility for their lives.

“The one thing you must never hand over to anyone is the remote control of your life. Have the right panel over your life and have the grace to receive criticism from this committee you have chosen,” she said.

This was followed by the first two keynotes delivered by the Director of Vigeo Power, Funke Osibodu and the Executive Chairperson of Kalagadi Manganese, Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, who further explored the topics: “Against All Odds, A Corporate Mindset” and “Against All Odds – A Changemaker’s Mindset” respectively.

Other keynote speakers at the conference include the Executive Director of Ellen Johnson Presidential Centre for Women Development, Oley Dibba Wadda, who spoke on ‘Doing it Afraid’ and the Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, Joe Tsai, who spoke on ‘Against All Odds…Taking Opportunities.’

Multiple A-list speakers contributed vital insights and practical experiences during the plenary sessions. They include;

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola;

the CEO of SecureID,Kofo Akinkugbe;

the MD at Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Elohor Aiboni;

the Regional Manager Middle East and Africa at Dubai International Chamber, Khalid Al Ali

and the Supermodel & Founder of Lulu Lingerie, Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi;

Chairman of Ghana’s Business and Financial Times, Edith Dankwa;

with special attendance by President and CEO Dubai Chambers, HE Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah.

The conference was punctuated at strategic junctures with digging-deep sessions facilitated by a professor at the IESE Business School, Kandarp Mehta, who spoke on Negotiations and Mediation.

Some conversations allowed for the cross-fertilisation of ideas among delegates, including a new initiative tagged “Open Forum”, where 13 delegates were selected from a pool of applicants to speak during the conference’s final day.

The conference ended with a befitting gala night-themed African Tribe with a Twist. Delegates dressed in their African best to showcase their culture and creativity. After a keenly contested fashion show, the TIWLC 2023 gala night queen was crowned by the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi.

Sponsored Content