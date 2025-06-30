Beyoncé’s Custom Tongoro Look Brought Dakar to the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé just pulled off something huge in Houston, and it wasn’t only about the music. On Saturday night, she kicked off her Cowboy Carter stop in her hometown with a show that had fans queuing up in cowboy boots and custom fringe fits hours before the first note.

She did what she always does—gave a full-on concert experience. But fashion-wise, there was one look that got people talking for all the right reasons. Her second outfit of the night was by Tongoro Couture, a label based in Dakar, Senegal. Beyoncé really said “African designer on a global tour” and meant it. Just a week earlier, her daughter Blue Ivy wore a Nigerian outfit by Ugo Mozie’s Eleven Sixteen brand.

The look was built around a black latex bodysuit with a fierce chest cut-out and a bold metallic cowboy chaps. Then came the cowboy chaps covered with golden cowries and crystals. According to Tongoro, that’s 444 cowries and 44 crystals, if you’re counting.

She paired it with black gloves, boots, and sunglasses. With the lights hitting just right, the whole thing felt like power made visible. And for anyone unfamiliar with Tongoro, it’s a brand founded by Sarah Diouf, and known for its bold celebration of African design and craft.

See photos below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)