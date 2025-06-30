Connect with us

Beyoncé’s Custom Tongoro Look Brought Dakar to the Cowboy Carter Tour

Tekno is Head Over Heels in "Power Bank" feat. Regina Daniels as His Muse

Nathaniel Bassey’s “Dancing Around Medley” Is a Praise Party in Motion | Watch Video

Olamide Unveils "Olamidé" at Star-Studded Breakfast & Coffee Listening Event in Lagos

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

BNXN Taps Rema, Seyi Vibez, Soweto Gospel Choir & More for Bold Sophomore Album "Captain" | See Tracklist

Listen to Hika's New Soulful Single "My Good"

Watch Ayra Starr Dissect "Gimme Dat" & the Influence of Mary J. Blige’s “911”

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Shut Down Paris in Matching Gold for ‘II Most Wanted’ Live Debut

Brandy & Monica Announce First-Ever Joint Tour! 25 Years After The Boy Is Mine

Beyoncé’s latest Cowboy Carter look came from Senegal’s Tongoro Couture, complete with a chest-baring bodysuit and cowboy chaps decked with 444 golden cowries and 44 crystals.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé just pulled off something huge in Houston, and it wasn’t only about the music. On Saturday night, she kicked off her Cowboy Carter stop in her hometown with a show that had fans queuing up in cowboy boots and custom fringe fits hours before the first note.

She did what she always does—gave a full-on concert experience. But fashion-wise, there was one look that got people talking for all the right reasons. Her second outfit of the night was by Tongoro Couture, a label based in Dakar, Senegal. Beyoncé really said “African designer on a global tour” and meant it. Just a week earlier, her daughter Blue Ivy wore a Nigerian outfit by Ugo Mozie’s Eleven Sixteen brand.

The look was built around a black latex bodysuit with a fierce chest cut-out and a bold metallic cowboy chaps. Then came the cowboy chaps covered with golden cowries and crystals. According to Tongoro, that’s 444 cowries and 44 crystals, if you’re counting.

She paired it with black gloves, boots, and sunglasses. With the lights hitting just right, the whole thing felt like power made visible. And for anyone unfamiliar with Tongoro, it’s a brand founded by Sarah Diouf, and known for its bold celebration of African design and craft.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio)

