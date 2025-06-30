Navy, Pinstripes, Structured, and All Things Sleek | Wofai Fada Is It

This Monday, we’re taking style notes from Wofai Fada, who’s making us see pinstripes in a whole new light. Over the weekend, the chef and actress stepped out in a bold navy-blue pinstripe set that’s perfect for switching up your workwear routine.

She wore an oversized double-breasted blazer over a matching long skirt, creating a look that feels both powerful and relaxed. The pinstripe detail keeps things classic and polished, while the roomy silhouette adds a fresh, modern touch. Underneath, a structured top in the same fabric peeks through, bringing a soft balance to the outfit.

For accessories, Wofai kept it sleek and intentional—sculptural statement earrings, a black clutch, and white pointed-toe heels that offered just the right contrast. Her glam tied it all together: a bold red lip, glowing skin, and softly styled waves that added an effortless charm.

She captioned her photos, “Dream big, sparkle more,” and honestly, that’s the kind of Monday energy we’re here for. If you’ve been wondering how to give pinstripe a fresh twist, this is your sign.

See the photos below.