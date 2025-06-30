Connect with us

Scoop Style

Navy, Pinstripes, Structured, and All Things Sleek | Wofai Fada Is It

Music Scoop Style

Beyoncé’s Custom Tongoro Look Brought Dakar to the Cowboy Carter Tour

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Joel Kachi Benson’s "Madu" Wins Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

Scoop Sports

The 2025 NBA Draft Saw a Surge of African Descent Talent | Meet the Players

Inspired Scoop

Idris Elba to Lead Sherbro Island Eco-City Project Backed by Sierra Leone’s Government

Beauty Scoop Style

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Omowunmi Dada Is Telling the Stories She Was Born to Tell

Music Scoop

BNXN Taps Rema, Seyi Vibez, Soweto Gospel Choir & More for Bold Sophomore Album "Captain" | See Tracklist

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Damson Idris Looked Every Bit the Leading Man at the "F1: The Movie" in a Pale Yellow Suit

Career Scoop Style

Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue US Editor-in-Chief After Nearly Four Decades

Scoop

Navy, Pinstripes, Structured, and All Things Sleek | Wofai Fada Is It

Oversized blazer? Check. Navy pinstripes? Definitely. Wofai Fada’s structured look is the motivation your Monday wardrobe needs.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Wofai Fada/Instagram

This Monday, we’re taking style notes from Wofai Fada, who’s making us see pinstripes in a whole new light. Over the weekend, the chef and actress stepped out in a bold navy-blue pinstripe set that’s perfect for switching up your workwear routine.

She wore an oversized double-breasted blazer over a matching long skirt, creating a look that feels both powerful and relaxed. The pinstripe detail keeps things classic and polished, while the roomy silhouette adds a fresh, modern touch. Underneath, a structured top in the same fabric peeks through, bringing a soft balance to the outfit.

For accessories, Wofai kept it sleek and intentional—sculptural statement earrings, a black clutch, and white pointed-toe heels that offered just the right contrast. Her glam tied it all together: a bold red lip, glowing skin, and softly styled waves that added an effortless charm.

She captioned her photos, “Dream big, sparkle more,” and honestly, that’s the kind of Monday energy we’re here for. If you’ve been wondering how to give pinstripe a fresh twist, this is your sign.

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai Cole (@wofaifada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php