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Sabrina Idukpaye’s BBNaija Season 10 Reunion Looks Are Giving Edo Royalty & Canary Yellow Feathers
Big Brother Naija Season 10 star and Edo State Arts Ambassador Sabrina Idukpaye made a stunning statement at the reality show reunion. Her wardrobe featured two distinct style evolutions: a sculpted, coral-embellished burgundy trousersuit by Juliet Peters honoring her Edo heritage, and a vibrant canary yellow feathered organza gown by ASO Nigeria.
Do you still have room on your style moodboard? Because you are definitely going to want to make space for what Sabrina Idukpaye just did. The Big Brother Naija Season 10 reunion show is officially underway, and while the chat is already leaning into the usual house drama, Sabrina completely shifted the focus by using her appearances to tell a beautiful story about identity, public life, and personal growth.
For her first look, designed by Juliet Peters, Sabrina chose to pay homage to her heritage and her evolving career path. As the Ambassador of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy for Edo State, she wanted to step outside the usual red carpet templates, asking herself: “What if an Edo look could feel like a power suit?” The result was a structured burgundy two-piece suit with a distinct, sculpted hourglass silhouette, heavily textured with corals across the shoulders and trousers.
The real talking point was her hair—a contemporary interpretation of Queen Idia’s iconic commemorative headpiece. Sabrina described the entire concept as a love letter to Edo heritage and female power, perfectly mirroring her transition into public service and politics.
Then came the second look, which took a different turn toward volume and texture. For this, she returned to Aanuoluwa Ajide–Daniels of ASO Nigeria, the designer behind her memorable finale outfit. Initially, Sabrina wanted to remix her old finale look to show how much she had evolved, but the designer challenged her to create something entirely new that reflected who she has become today, leading them to trade the familiar for a combination of deep green and bright canary-yellow feathers on a flowing organza skirt.
Reflecting on her time since the show, Sabrina shared how much the styling matches her personal growth over the past year, noting that the Sabrina who walked into the Big Brother house and the woman standing here today are not the same person. She shared that the journey became far more beautiful than anything she could have planned, saying, “God had a bigger imagination than I did. And for the first time in a very long time, I feel exactly how I look.”
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Photo Credit: Sabrina Idukpaye/Instagram