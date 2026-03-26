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Sabrina Idukpaye Steps Into New Role as Edo State Arts Ambassador in a Striking Brown Co-ord

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Sabrina Idukpaye Steps Into New Role as Edo State Arts Ambassador in a Striking Brown Co-ord

From the Big Brother Naija house to a seat at the table of cultural diplomacy, Sabrina Idukpaye is Edo State’s newest Ambassador for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Formally presented with her letter by Hon. Christopher E. Okaeben, she marked the milestone in a sculptural chocolate brown co-ord set and traditional coral beads.
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Sabrina Idukpaye holding her official letter from the Edo State Ministry of Arts and Culture.

Sabrina Idukpaye holding her official letter from the Edo State Ministry of Arts and Culture. Photo Credit: Sabrina Idukpaye/Instagram

Sabrina Idukpaye is stepping into a new role, and it is one that centres culture, heritage, and community. The Big Brother Naija Season 10 alum has been appointed an Ambassador for the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Edo State, marking a meaningful moment in her journey.

Sharing the announcement, she reflected on what the role represents. “I am grateful to serve as a Worthy Ambassador of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Edo State — representing the culture, creativity and heritage that shaped me,” she wrote. She also acknowledged the Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Christopher E. Okaeben, for the trust extended to her. With this appointment, she says she is focused on building partnerships and creating opportunities that support the growth of Edo’s creative economy.

Sabrina Idukpaye standing with Commissioner Hon. Christopher E. Okaeben and Ministry official while holding her appointment letter.

Sabrina Idukpaye standing with Commissioner Hon. Christopher E. Okaeben and Ministry official while holding her appointment letter. Photo Credit: Sabrina Idukpaye/Instagram

For her official presentation, Sabrina chose a look that felt grounded and intentional. She wore a deep chocolate brown co-ord set, featuring a long-sleeve draped top and wide-leg trousers that flowed to the floor. The top stood out with its high neckline, finished with a bow, and a cross-body drape that wrapped across her frame, creating a strong, sculpted silhouette.

A full-length portrait of Sabrina Idukpaye in a sculptural chocolate brown co-ord set with traditional coral beads.

A full-length portrait of Sabrina Idukpaye in a sculptural chocolate brown co-ord set with traditional coral beads. Photo Credit: Sabrina Idukpaye/Instagram

Her accessories added a gentle contrast. A silver cuff bracelet paired with coral beaded bracelets brought warmth to the look, while black pointed-toe heels completed it. She wore her hair in a sleek bob, with makeup that was softly defined and polished. It all came together in a way that reflected both presence and purpose.

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