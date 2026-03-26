Sabrina Idukpaye Steps Into New Role as Edo State Arts Ambassador in a Striking Brown Co-ord

Sabrina Idukpaye is stepping into a new role, and it is one that centres culture, heritage, and community. The Big Brother Naija Season 10 alum has been appointed an Ambassador for the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Edo State, marking a meaningful moment in her journey.

Sharing the announcement, she reflected on what the role represents. “I am grateful to serve as a Worthy Ambassador of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Edo State — representing the culture, creativity and heritage that shaped me,” she wrote. She also acknowledged the Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Christopher E. Okaeben, for the trust extended to her. With this appointment, she says she is focused on building partnerships and creating opportunities that support the growth of Edo’s creative economy.

For her official presentation, Sabrina chose a look that felt grounded and intentional. She wore a deep chocolate brown co-ord set, featuring a long-sleeve draped top and wide-leg trousers that flowed to the floor. The top stood out with its high neckline, finished with a bow, and a cross-body drape that wrapped across her frame, creating a strong, sculpted silhouette.

Her accessories added a gentle contrast. A silver cuff bracelet paired with coral beaded bracelets brought warmth to the look, while black pointed-toe heels completed it. She wore her hair in a sleek bob, with makeup that was softly defined and polished. It all came together in a way that reflected both presence and purpose.

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