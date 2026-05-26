Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats Artist & Social Song of the Year at the 2026 AMAs

Back to back wins for Tyla! The South African singer walked away from the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday, 25 May 2026, with two awards — Best Afrobeats Artist for the second consecutive year, and Social Song of the Year for her hit single Chanel. She beat out Burna Boy, Wizkid, Moliy, and Rema in the Afrobeats category, and became the first international artist ever to win Social Song of the Year.

The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and hosted by Queen Latifah — 31 years after she first co-hosted the show in 1995. The AMAs, now in their 52nd edition, are voted on entirely by the public, based on music sales, streaming figures, and social activity, which makes Tyla’s back-to-back wins a direct reflection of her fanbase, affectionately known as the Tygers. “Chanel,” a track about knowing your worth, has surpassed 354 million streams on Spotify and reached number eight on the Spotify Global chart, making Tyla the first African artist to have multiple Top 10 hits on the global Spotify chart.

Tyla did not attend the ceremony in person, and both her awards were not announced as part of the main televised broadcast. The show featured performances from BTS, who took home Artist of the Year, Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE, Karol G, Teyana Taylor, and the Pussycat Dolls, among others. Now a four-time AMA winner, she officially stands as the most nominated African artist in the show’s history.