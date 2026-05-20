Chimezie Imo, Mike Afolarin, Tomiwa Tegbe & Emeka Nwagbaraocha Announce "Project X... Almost Famous"

What happens when four of Nollywood’s most exciting young talents, who also happen to be genuine friends, decide to build something together from the ground up? You get “Project X… Almost Famous,” and you will want a front-row seat for this one.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Mike Afolarin, four names you already know from the beloved Nigerian coming-of-age film Kasala, are reuniting — this time on stage — for a brand new theatrical production they are headlining and executive producing together. The four actors have also officially launched The MECT Company, a creative collective born from years of friendship, collaboration, and a shared commitment to telling stories that actually feel true.

Written by Chiemeka Osuagwu and directed by Goodness Emmanuel, “Project X… Almost Famous” follows four friends and former members of a defunct music group called 4-Eva, as they navigate the pressure, chaos, laughter, and heartbreak of life in Lagos. Brotherhood, ambition, failure, survival, hope — it is all in there, wrapped in sharp dialogue, live musical elements, and emotional honesty. The production is set against the full weight and colour of contemporary Lagos life, and it sounds like exactly what Nigerian theatre has been waiting for.

The four shared:

Since Kasala, each of us has continued to grow individually, but there’s something special about coming back together. This project is personal. It’s about the friendships that hold us up, the dreams we refuse to let die, and the city that tests us every single day.

Project X… Almost Famous runs across two weekends at the MUSON Centre, Agip Hall, Lagos — Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July, and Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July 2025. Ticket information and full cast details will be announced in the coming weeks.