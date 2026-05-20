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Chimezie Imo, Mike Afolarin, Tomiwa Tegbe & Emeka Nwagbaraocha Announce "Project X... Almost Famous"

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Chimezie Imo, Mike Afolarin, Tomiwa Tegbe & Emeka Nwagbaraocha Announce “Project X… Almost Famous”

Nollywood’s Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Mike Afolarin are reuniting for Project X… Almost Famous, the debut stage production from their new creative collective, The MECT Company. The Lagos-set contemporary drama runs for two weekends at the MUSON Centre, Agip Hall, in July 2026.
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A tight group studio portrait of Nollywood stars Mike Afolarin, Chimezie Imo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and Tomiwa Tegbe looking directly into the camera in coordinated black jackets and streetwear.

Kasala movie stars Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Mike Afolarin reunite to co-produce and star in the theatrical production Project X… Almost Famous.

What happens when four of Nollywood’s most exciting young talents, who also happen to be genuine friends, decide to build something together from the ground up? You get “Project X… Almost Famous,” and you will want a front-row seat for this one.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Mike Afolarin, four names you already know from the beloved Nigerian coming-of-age film Kasala, are reuniting — this time on stage — for a brand new theatrical production they are headlining and executive producing together. The four actors have also officially launched The MECT Company, a creative collective born from years of friendship, collaboration, and a shared commitment to telling stories that actually feel true.

Nollywood actors Tomiwa Tegbe, Chimezie Imo, and Chimezie Imo laugh while helping a smiling Mike Afolarin strike an acrobatic pose during a promotional photo session for the stage play Project X Almost Famous.

The stars of the upcoming Nigerian theatrical production Project X… Almost Famous showcase their real-life camaraderie ahead of their July 2026 performance at the MUSON Centre.

Written by Chiemeka Osuagwu and directed by Goodness Emmanuel, “Project X… Almost Famous” follows four friends and former members of a defunct music group called 4-Eva, as they navigate the pressure, chaos, laughter, and heartbreak of life in Lagos. Brotherhood, ambition, failure, survival, hope — it is all in there, wrapped in sharp dialogue, live musical elements, and emotional honesty. The production is set against the full weight and colour of contemporary Lagos life, and it sounds like exactly what Nigerian theatre has been waiting for.

The four shared:

Since Kasala, each of us has continued to grow individually, but there’s something special about coming back together. This project is personal. It’s about the friendships that hold us up, the dreams we refuse to let die, and the city that tests us every single day.

Project X… Almost Famous runs across two weekends at the MUSON Centre, Agip Hall, Lagos — Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July, and Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July 2025. Ticket information and full cast details will be announced in the coming weeks.

A stylised pop-art promotional image with 3D red and blue shadow effects featuring Emeka Nwagbaraocha and Chimezie Imo in streetwear, with yellow text in the bottom left corner reading "THE BOYS".

A vibrant, contemporary promotional graphic highlighting the core brotherhood themes of Chiemeka Osuagwu’s new stage play, Project X… Almost Famous.

 

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