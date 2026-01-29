‘EVI’ Cast Reveal: Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe & Omowunmi Dada Star in New Nollywood Drama

A new Nigerian film is getting ready to hit cinemas, and it’s one that wears its heart on its sleeve. Titled ‘EVI’, the upcoming project is written and directed by Uyoyou Adia and brought to life by Judith Audu Productions alongside Switch Visuals Productions, Signet Rings Productions, and NOI Productions.

At the centre of “EVI” is Evi-Oghene Donalds, a gifted musician whose talent is matched only by her ego. On the fast rise in the music industry, her life takes a sharp turn when her record label collapses, pulling the rug out from under everything she’s built. Suddenly, the glamour is gone, replaced by lounge gigs and a waitressing job — and the uncomfortable work of starting again.

Her path crosses with Kola Adeloye, a former star talent manager whose own life is unravelling under the weight of alcohol and gambling addictions. What begins as a desperate attempt to survive slowly turns into something deeper, as both are forced to confront their flaws, their choices, and what loyalty really costs. When Evi’s career unexpectedly finds its way back into the spotlight, their fragile partnership is pushed to its limits.

The film stars Osas Okonyon in the lead role as Evi, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje Iruobe, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Femi Branch, among others.

Speaking about stepping into her first feature film role, Okonyon shared:

Stepping into the world of ‘EVI’ for my first feature role has been a transformative experience. Evi’s journey is a powerful reminder that talent is only half the story—humility and who you choose to bring along are just as important. It’s a privilege to debut with a character that has so much heart and an inspiring arc of redemption.

Producer Judith Audu also spoke about what drew her to the story, describing “EVI” as a film that looks closely at pride, loyalty, and the quiet strength it takes to rebuild when everything falls apart.

To collaborate with partners like CCHUB, Africa No Filter, and the Gates Foundation, whose missions align with our message of social impact and personal change, has been incredibly rewarding. ‘EVI’ is a timely and important story about helping people confront their demons and finding their true selves along the way.

“EVI” opens in cinemas across Nigeria on 27 March and is powered by CCHUB, in partnership with Africa No Filter, with support from the Gates Foundation.

Watch the teaser below and catch a few stills from the film.