Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Mother’s Love Screens at Pan African Film Festival | See Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Makes Her Directorial Debut in "Mother's Love" With Noray Nehita & Olumide Oworu

Nollywood Style

See the Best 80s-Inspired Looks from Timini Egbuson’s Valentine’s Movie Premiere

Nollywood Scoop

'EVI' Cast Reveal: Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe & Omowunmi Dada Star in New Nollywood Drama

Nollywood Scoop Style

Stars Turned Bisola Aiyeola’s 40th Birthday Into a High-Fashion Industry Moment

Movies & TV Nollywood

Toyin Abraham’s 'Over Sabi Aunty' Hits One Billion Naira at the Box Office

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens” Starring Saga, KieKie & More

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EbonyLife Brings “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” to the Big Screen in 2026

Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele’s "Behind the Scenes" Becomes First Nollywood Film to Gross ₦2 Billion

Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Films to Watch in Cinemas Now and Coming Soon

Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Mother’s Love Screens at Pan African Film Festival | See Photos

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde brought “Mother’s Love” to Los Angeles for its PAFF screening, and the room was filled with diaspora creatives including Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ose Oyamedan, and Dami Kujembola of Amplify Africa.
Avatar photo

Published

35 minutes ago

 on

After screening at the Silicon Valley Africa Film Festival (SVAFF) and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), “Mother’s Love,” the directorial debut of Nollywood screen icon and TIME 100 honouree Omotola JaladeEkeinde, has now been showcased at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, California.

Now in its 34th year, PAFF remains one of the most respected platforms for African and diaspora cinema. The film’s screening forms part of its international rollout ahead of its Nigerian premiere on 1 March and its nationwide theatrical release on 6 March 2026.

At its heart, “Mother’s Love” explores maternal resilience and the strength of mothers across social classes. It delves into the layered dynamics of mother-daughter relationships, particularly the experience of first-born daughters, while engaging themes of grief, PTSD and social stratification.

The screening drew an enthusiastic audience, despite heavy rain earlier in the day. Among those in attendance were Haitian actor Jimmy JeanLouis; Ose Oyamedan of Nollywood in Hollywood; Ashkan Tabitha of 90210 Network; and Dami Kujembola of Amplify Africa, alongside other diaspora creatives and supporters of African cinema.

Omotola, who recently marked three decades in film, travelled in to represent the project at the festival. She was accompanied by her sons, Matthew Ekeinde and Michael Ekeinde. For the evening, she wore a custom couture design by Ade Bakare London.

With previous stops at Dubai International Film Festival, SVAFF and TIFF, Mother’s Love continues to build international visibility as it prepares to meet Nigerian audiences this March.

The film tells the story of a young woman raised in privilege who, during her NYSC year, steps beyond the familiarity of her sheltered upbringing to discover purpose, resilience and identity — guided throughout by the enduring presence of her mother’s love. The cast includes Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ifeanyi Kalu, Noray Nehita, Lilian Afegbai, Nosa Rex and Olumide Oworu.

See photos from the screening below

     

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php