Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Mother’s Love Screens at Pan African Film Festival | See Photos

After screening at the Silicon Valley Africa Film Festival (SVAFF) and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), “Mother’s Love,” the directorial debut of Nollywood screen icon and TIME 100 honouree Omotola Jalade–Ekeinde, has now been showcased at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, California.

Now in its 34th year, PAFF remains one of the most respected platforms for African and diaspora cinema. The film’s screening forms part of its international rollout ahead of its Nigerian premiere on 1 March and its nationwide theatrical release on 6 March 2026.

At its heart, “Mother’s Love” explores maternal resilience and the strength of mothers across social classes. It delves into the layered dynamics of mother-daughter relationships, particularly the experience of first-born daughters, while engaging themes of grief, PTSD and social stratification.

The screening drew an enthusiastic audience, despite heavy rain earlier in the day. Among those in attendance were Haitian actor Jimmy Jean–Louis; Ose Oyamedan of Nollywood in Hollywood; Ashkan Tabitha of 90210 Network; and Dami Kujembola of Amplify Africa, alongside other diaspora creatives and supporters of African cinema.

Omotola, who recently marked three decades in film, travelled in to represent the project at the festival. She was accompanied by her sons, Matthew Ekeinde and Michael Ekeinde. For the evening, she wore a custom couture design by Ade Bakare London.

With previous stops at Dubai International Film Festival, SVAFF and TIFF, Mother’s Love continues to build international visibility as it prepares to meet Nigerian audiences this March.

The film tells the story of a young woman raised in privilege who, during her NYSC year, steps beyond the familiarity of her sheltered upbringing to discover purpose, resilience and identity — guided throughout by the enduring presence of her mother’s love. The cast includes Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ifeanyi Kalu, Noray Nehita, Lilian Afegbai, Nosa Rex and Olumide Oworu.

