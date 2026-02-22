Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Stunning Birthday Shoot Has the Entire Internet Asking “40 Where?”

Adesua Etomi–Wellington just turned 40 and we have questions. Specifically, we have one question, and it is: how? Not how did she turn 40, that part we understand. How does she look like this at 40? Because the birthday shoot photos she just dropped are the kind that make you put your phone down, pick it back up, and look again just to make sure you saw what you think you saw.

For the shoot she wore a deep blue denim co-ord, cropped jacket and mini skirt, and before you picture something simple and straightforward, stop right there. The entire set is covered in gold studding arranged in these sweeping feather-like patterns, with gold shell-shaped hardware scattered across the jacket and large gold buckles on both pieces. It is denim in the way that a painting is just paint. Technically accurate but missing the point entirely.

The shoes match the denim so precisely in both colour and tone that they read as part of the outfit rather than a separate decision. Blue strappy platform heeled sandals with woven rope detailing that ties the whole look together from the ground up. Gold hoop earrings, a ring, long loose curls, and that is it. It is a lot to take in and we mean that as the highest possible compliment.

Forty, a rich blue denim co-ord dripping in gold detail, and a birthday shoot that is going to live on our mood boards for a very long time. Adesua Etomi-Wellington is that girl and she has the photos to prove it.

See photos below