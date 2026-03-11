Temi Ajibade’s Fresh Accra Cornrows Are the Chicest Braided Look You’ll See Today

Temiloluwa Ajibade went to Accra, sat in a braiding chair and came back with cornrows pulled all the way back and a comment that is very much going in our notes. “My forehead gets bigger in Accra,” she said. We are not here to argue with that. We are here to say the hair looks very good.

The cornrows are neat and clean from the hairline all the way back, nothing left loose, nothing softening the edges. It is a hairstyle that removes every buffer between your face and whoever is looking at it, and Temi’s face handles that with no difficulty at all. Her bone structure comes forward, her brows do their job, her makeup stays minimal — natural skin, clean lip — and the whole thing reads as sharp and deliberate without looking like it required much effort. That balance is harder to pull off than it looks.

The outfit she is wearing in the photos is a white maxi coat dress covered in a blue dalmatian-style spot print, with a wide lapel collar, long sleeves and a self-tie belt knotted loosely at the waist. The front split opens from mid-thigh down to reveal a yellow and pink printed mini dress underneath. Black pointed-toe mules with a low block heel, small gold hoop earrings and two different backdrops — a cobalt blue metal door and an arched black wooden doorway — round out a set of photos that are doing exactly what they need to do.

Cornrows in Accra, a bigger forehead by her own admission and a look that has us saving every photo. Temi is having a great time and it shows in all the right ways.