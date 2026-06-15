Hermic H2O Shares Why He Had to Create His Latest Single “Lion”

My name is Hermic H2O, a Congolese rapper, songwriter and performer born in Kitwe, Zambia, and raised in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. For years, I have been building my career independently, using music to tell stories about the realities, ambitions and struggles of young people growing up in Central Africa. But over the past few months, my life has taken a direction I never expected.

Recently, I found myself at the centre of a story that was slightly about much more than music. The situation began with House of Challenge, an online reality competition created by Togolese influencer Bovann. The show brought together content creators and influencers from different African countries, allowing audiences to support their favourite contestants through live interactions and virtual gifts.

One of the contestants happened to be someone who once played an important role in my life—my former girlfriend, a Congolese TikTok creator. Although our relationship had ended, I continued to respect her journey and wished her success in her projects.

As the competition gained momentum, fans became deeply invested in supporting contestants. On TikTok, viewers could send virtual gifts, including one called a “Lion,” which carries significant value and helps contestants earn points and visibility during live broadcasts.

At the time, I was facing personal and financial challenges. For that, I was unable to send the virtual gifts that many people expected me to contribute. What seemed like a small personal matter quickly became something much bigger. On social media, some users began questioning why I was not publicly supporting her. Conversations turned into criticism. Criticism turned into online attacks. Before long, I found myself becoming part of the whole thing, despite never being a participant in the competition.

The experience revealed how quickly social media can transform private expectations into public controversy. Within weeks, I went from being an independent rapper focused on releasing music to becoming the subject of intense online discussion. Some people judged me not for my work as an artist, but for what they believed I should have done during a live-streaming competition.

The backlash was overwhelming. For several weeks, I watched as assumptions, opinions and speculation spread across social platforms. I felt misunderstood and powerless against a narrative that seemed to grow larger every day.

What affected me most was realising how modern digital culture can blur the lines between personal relationships, public expectations and entertainment. A simple action, or even the absence of one, can suddenly become a topic of national conversation.

As an independent artist, I had a choice: Either respond with anger or turn the experience into art.

I chose music.

That led to the creation of my single, “Lion,” released in April 2026. The song was inspired by the emotions, pressures and public scrutiny I experienced during that period. Rather than attacking anyone or revisiting old conflicts, the track explores resilience, perception, and the challenges of living under the constant gaze of social media.

The title itself carries a double meaning. On one level, it references the virtual “Lion” gift that became central to the controversy. On another, it symbolises endurance to keep moving forward despite criticism.

What makes this significant to me is that it reflects a much larger phenomenon happening across Africa and around the world. Social media platforms are increasingly shaping public narratives, influencing reputations and affecting the lives of artists, creators, and ordinary people in ways that were unimaginable a decade ago.

My experience is not just about a relationship, a competition, or a viral debate. It is about what happens when digital culture becomes powerful enough to redefine how people are perceived. “Lion” is both a personal testimony and a reflection of a broader social reality. It is the story, my story, of an artist navigating public judgment, online pressure and personal resilience in an era where a virtual gift can spark a real-world conversation.