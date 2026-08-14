On Our Radar: “When People Discover My Music, I Hope They Find Light” – Solana

As part of BellaNaija’s effort to build on the two-decade legacy of supporting and spotlighting creatives, BellaNaija Features launched the “BN On Our Radar” series to spotlight a few emerging Nigerian artists who are believed to be the future of Nigerian music. More than introducing and spotlighting future or rising stars, On Our Radar is about documenting a generation of artists creating the future of Nigerian music.

Today, we are spotlighting Solana. Solana is one of the exciting young artists making waves on the internet through her music in recent times. Her song, Okunkun, has gained attraction globally. In this feature, Solana shares how she discovered her belief in music, where she is currently in her journey and her absolute dream with music.

Hey Solana, how are you doing today?

Hi hi. I am well. Thank you.

Super! So what first made you believe music was something you wanted to pursue seriously?

Honestly, there wasn’t one defining moment where I suddenly knew music was for me. It’s always been a part of who I am. Music has been my way of expressing myself for as long as I can remember, so it never really felt like a choice; it just felt natural.

Every creative has that first work they created. Do you remember the first song you ever wrote?

The first song I ever wrote was when I was six years old. Looking back, it was such a funny little song, but I guess that was the beginning. The first time I actually recorded a song was in my second year at university. My roommate happened to work at a recording studio, and she took me there one day. That’s really how I started making music professionally.

Interesting!

Yeah, I realised this was the life I wanted to live. Music gives me a sense of freedom. I can go wherever I want emotionally and creatively through it. I’m not confined by anything. It’s my escape, and it’s where I feel the most like myself.

Was that first studio the moment you knew it was always going to be music?

I don’t think there was one specific moment. It happened over time, through every song I made and through seeing people genuinely connect with my music. Those experiences kept reminding me that I was on the right path.

Love that! Where do you think you are in your career today?

I think I’m in a really exciting stage of my career. I’ve grown a lot as an artist, but I still feel like I’m only scratching the surface of what’s possible. Every release and every experience has helped shape me, and Okunkun has definitely been one of those moments that reminded me that people connect the most when you’re being your authentic self.

How has your sound or perspective evolved along the way? How would you describe your sound or type of music?

I’ve learned that I don’t have to fit into a box. YoruPop is a part of Solana. It’s an extension of who I am. I love expressing myself through music, and I never want to feel confined to one sound or one way of creating. My music is very experimental, but no matter where I take it, I always stay true to my core, my identity, and where I come from.

I like exploring different sounds, emotions, and ideas while keeping the essence of who I am at the centre. That’s what makes it feel authentic to me.

When people discover your music years from now, what do you hope they’ll find in it?

I hope that years from now, when people discover my music, they find light. I hope they find the courage to express themselves freely, without worrying about being perfect or polished. I want my music to remind people that there’s beauty in being honest and unapologetically yourself.

Who or what do you think continues to influence your artistry?

A lot of what inspires my artistry comes from my experiences growing up in Lagos as a young girl and now as a woman. Those experiences shaped the way I see the world, the stories I tell, and the emotions I put into my music. My environment, my culture, and everyday life continue to influence me creatively.

Every artist has a dream, but what would a truly successful career look like for you?

One of my biggest goals is to help share African culture with the world in an authentic way. Our culture is rich, beautiful, and incredibly cool, and I want people everywhere to experience it through my music, creating something rooted in where I come from while making it accessible to everyone.

For me, a truly successful career isn’t just about numbers or awards. It’s about building something that lasts, creating music that people can return to years from now, inspiring others to embrace who they are, and leaving a meaningful mark on the culture.