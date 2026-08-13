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Lateef Adedimeji’s Wine Agbada Look Is Everything We Love About Nigerian Menswear

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Lateef Adedimeji’s Wine Agbada Look Is Everything We Love About Nigerian Menswear

Serving as a guide on what to wear to a big family celebration, Lateef Adedimeji marked the thanksgiving of his triplets in a bespoke wine three-piece Agbada by Tochini, styled by Zackstyling Luxury with gold embroidery and coral beads.
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Adedimeji Lateef smiling and pointing forward wearing a burgundy Agbada set with layered coral beads and a carved staff.

Actor Adedimeji Lateef in a bespoke wine Agbada outfit by Tochini and styled by Zackstyling Luxury for a family thanksgiving.

If you have been looking for the ultimate blueprint on how to show up to a major family celebration, Adedimeji Lateef just set the bar. Stepping out for the thanksgiving celebration of his triplets, the actor went all in on classic regal tailoring, making a strong case for why traditional Nigerian menswear continues to top the charts for big occasions. Posing against a warm portrait backdrop, he gave us a total masterclass in wearing a three-piece Agbada set with absolute precision.

For any man wondering whether burgundy or wine works for major milestone events, Lateef makes a strong case for stepping away from standard blacks and navys. The deep wine shade carries a rich, executive weight that feels tailored specifically for grand celebrations. The beauty of a proper Agbada lies in how the outer cape drapes over the shoulders, and here, the structured material holds its shape perfectly while leaving plenty of room for movement.

Adedimeji Lateef with his hand on his chest wearing a gold-embroidered wine Agbada, matching fila, and traditional coral beads.

Adedimeji Lateef wearing a traditional three-piece burgundy Agbada designed by Tochini and styled by Zackstyling Luxury.

What makes this look hit all the right notes is how the gold embroidery ties the entire piece together. Running straight down the centre of the inner tunic, flowing across the broad collar, and extending over the back panel, the light-gold geometric threadwork gives the deep red fabric an elevated finish. The matching folded cap (Fila) carries that same gold stitching, keeping the visual line uniform from head to toe.

Close-up of Adedimeji Lateef's hands resting on a carved wooden staff, showing layered gold beads, rings, and a gold wristwatch.

Detail shot of traditional menswear accessories including coral and gold beads, rings, and a carved staff styled by Zackstyling Luxury.

Accessories can easily make or break traditional attire, and Lateef keeps things traditional yet deliberate. Multiple strands of thick coral beads hang well past the chest, bringing essential cultural weight to the outfit. He layers gold and coral beads around his wrist, balancing the jewelry with a classic gold metal-strap watch. Holding a carved dark wooden walking stick with both hands, he finishes the outfit with black velvet loafers detailed with gold studded toe caps.

Stepping out in traditional attire comes down to confidence in the drape, selecting the right fabric weight, and picking accessories that complement rather than overpower the outfit. Lateef’s look hits every single mark, offering plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to make a strong impression at their next big event.

Rear view of Adedimeji Lateef in a deep wine Agbada by Tochini showing intricate gold back embroidery and holding a carved walking stick.

Adedimeji Lateef showcasing the embroidered back panel of his wine three-piece Agbada by Tochini, styled by Zackstyling Luxury.

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Photo Credit: ZackStyling/Instagram 

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