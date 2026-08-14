BN Book Review: The Mysteries Of Praise by Dunsin Oyekan & Foluke Oyeleye | Review by The BookLady NG

There are books you enjoy, and then there are books that remind you of a version of yourself you’d almost forgotten. As someone who grew up reading Psalty’s Kid Bible, Open Heavens for Teens, and Rhapsody of Realities for Kids, The Mysteries of Praise took me back to that little girl who learned Bible stories through colourful pages, prayers, and childlike wonder. As I turned the pages, I found myself thinking that every child and adult who enjoys simple illustrated works that convey deep meaning deserves to have this experience.

When we teach children about God, we sometimes strip away the fun because we want to preserve the reverence. And while the things of God are certainly not to be trivialised, we must consider the best approach to make them impactful for children. And because children engage through stories, colour, play and imagination, Dunsin Oyekan’s book debut plays to that.

Built around the theme of praise, the book explores the mysteries of praise through 21 Bible stories and 7 interactive activities. Rather than treating praise as something only done during worship, it beautifully shows the different ways God responds to and works through the praise of His people.

The stories are familiar enough for children to recognise but told in a way that keeps them flipping the pages. From the singing sons of Korah to the walls of Jericho, the crossing of the Red Sea, Daniel in the lions’ den, the raising of Lazarus, Paul and Silas in prison, and many more, every story points back to the same thread: God shows up in remarkable ways when His people praise Him.

What’s more are activities to help readers fully engage with the book’s messages. These activities are important because they’re a delightful part of the book. They don’t feel like extra work; they feel like an extension of the learning. They’re thoughtful, engaging and a clever way to help children remember what they’ve just read. There’s also space for notes at the back, so the book becomes something children can return to long after they’ve finished reading it.

With captivating, imaginative illustrations, the book focuses on ensuring universal appeal and inclusion. The illustrated characters featured people from different races, which was beautiful to see, and the art style was warm without being overwhelming. The language is simple enough for children to understand without talking down to them, and every chapter ends with a carefully written prayer, practical action points, and Bible references that encourage children to live out what they’ve learned instead of simply reading it.

It is no surprise that popular, spirited gospel music minister Dunsin Oyekan co-authored this book with Foluke Oyeleye, a passionate literacy advocate, children’s book author and publisher at Tani. This collaboration gives credence to the depth and befitting skill required to do the theme justice. If anyone understands how to communicate the heart of praise in a way that is both biblical and accessible, it would be Oyekan and Oyeleye.

By the time I got to the end, I wasn’t thinking about whether I’d recommend the book— that answer was obvious. I found myself wondering something else entirely: How do we get copies of this into the hands of every child around us? Because it’s one thing to teach children to know God. It’s another thing to give them relatable resources that genuinely spark their curiosity about faith and the supernatural.