Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday’s “Baruch Hashem Adonai” Is the Worship Song You Need

If you have been looking for a worship song to play on repeat this week, Dunsin Oyekan and Theophilus Sunday have something for you — and it is called “Baruch Hashem Adonai.”

The track brings together two of gospel music’s most powerful voices for a release that arrives as more than just another worship song. Rooted in Scripture and built around the declaration “Blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord,” the song draws from the same cry that welcomed Jesus during His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, the moment that announced the arrival of the King. Dunsin Oyekan and Theophilus Sunday take that ancient declaration and make it feel urgent and present, a call for voices everywhere to lift the Name of the Lord and prepare their hearts for His presence.

The song does not frame this as something to wait for in the future. It speaks of the Lord coming again and again into homes, families, churches, cities and nations until His will is done on earth as it is in heaven. It is a declaration meant to echo everywhere, from family altars to town halls, from one nation to another, from the rising of the sun to its setting.

Sharing the release, Dunsin Oyekan encouraged listeners to gather in worship and expectation. “Let’s gather around the family altar tonight and prepare to receive this prophetic sound that heralds the Lord’s coming. When He enters, joy invades,” he said.

The song echoes the words recorded in Mark 11:9–10: “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the kingdom of our father David that comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” It stands as an invitation for people everywhere to once again lift the same cry. Baruch Hashem Adonai.

Listen to “Baruch Hashem Adonai” by Dunsin Oyekan featuring Theophilus Sunday below.