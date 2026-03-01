From Miscarriages to Motherhood: Nancy Umeh Shares Her Journey on DANG’s “Dear Ife” Series

What happens when the woman you’ve watched share recipes, family moments and everyday joy online sits down and tells you what it really cost her to build that life?

The latest episode of Dear Ife Series answers that question in a way that lingers. Nancy Umeh, known to many as a beloved family influencer, takes her seat on the Dear Ife podcast couch with Ifedayo Agoro and opens up with striking honesty. She speaks about living with asthma and how her health challenges led her to rethink the cookware in her kitchen, a deeply personal decision that eventually grew into Radiance Cookware. From building a loyal social media community and leveraging Facebook growth to using Instagram Stories with intention, she shares how she turned a personal need into a thriving business, while navigating the realities of visibility online.

But this conversation goes far beyond entrepreneurship. Nancy reflects on family dynamics, growing closer after loss, and the shocking death threats they received when her sister got divorced. She speaks candidly about dealing with trolls, public projection and the culture of silence that often surrounds sensitive issues. From fertility challenges and miscarriages to the healing impact of therapy and safe spaces, she offers a deeply reflective look at womanhood in all its complexity.

The episode also tackles weightier subjects with care and courage — including the painful realities of sexual abuse and incest in families where victims are not always supported. Nancy discusses surrogacy, the legal realities in Nigeria, the darker side of exploitation and blackmail, and the importance of protecting surrogates’ rights. She touches on marriage, supportive partners, financial independence for women and personal reflections on childhood trauma. It’s powerful, revealing and profoundly human — the kind of conversation that stays with you long after it ends.

Watch below