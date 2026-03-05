What Happens When Love Alone Isn’t Enough? “Blue Therapy” Shows the Real Struggles of Relationships

Relationships are rarely as simple as they look from the outside. Behind the photos, the anniversaries and the shared lives are conversations many couples struggle to have and sometimes avoid altogether. “Blue Therapy“ brings those conversations into the therapy room, where couples sit down to unpack years of hurt, frustration and unspoken expectations.The series invites viewers to witness what happens when love alone is no longer enough.

Adapted from the popular Black British YouTube series, Blue Therapy follows seven couples as they enter intensive therapy to face the challenges threatening their relationships. In each session, partners confront long-standing issues, unspoken resentments, and difficult truths,

At the centre of these sessions is couples therapist Karen Doherty, who helps each pair navigate the emotional weight they have been carrying. For Karen, every session starts with honesty. She explains:

This is not about quick fixes. Accountability, honest conversations and confronting repeating dynamics is the key to transition. Change is not neat. It is messy and uncomfortable. My work is to create a space where couples can safely confront their pain, rebuild trust and decide whether they can do the work to fight for something better. When they choose to stay is when something powerful and very real begins.

Andy Amadi, creator and show runner, adds:

We’re used to seeing relationships on screen as entertainment—dramatic, messy, sometimes toxic. But we rarely see what repair looks like. “Blue Therapy” flips that and sits in that uncomfortable space between conflict and change. The drama comes from truth, and from the very real question of whether people are willing to grow. It was important for us to centre Black British couples in a way that feels layered and human. Too often those stories are simplified or stereotyped. This series shows love in conflict, but also in vulnerability, accountability, and healing. That balance matters.

Produced by Osun Group and executive produced by Luti Fagbenle and Anna Edwinson, with Vanessa Van-Yeboah as series producer, you can now catch “Blue Therapy” streaming globally on Netflix.

Now, let’s meet the couples.

Daisy & Jay

Young parents with a one-year-old daughter, Daisy and Jay have been together on and off for three years. Their relationship is shaped by lingering resentment, with Daisy still hurt by how unsupported she felt during her pregnancy and the early days of parenting. Jay, on the other hand, believes Daisy needs to let go of the past and work on managing her temper.

Debbie & Kelvin

After five years together, Debbie feels like she has slowly become second place to Kelvin’s restaurant business. While Kelvin sees his long hours as part of building their future, Debbie is frustrated that expensive gifts have started to replace the time and attention she really wants from him.

Maria & Viktor

Social media influencers who have been together for seven years, Maria and Viktor find themselves at a crossroads about the future of their relationship. Maria is ready for marriage, but Viktor does not believe in it and refuses to change his views. Cultural expectations add another layer of tension, especially when it comes to traditions involving Maria’s parents that Viktor is reluctant to take part in.

Mike & Yas

Engaged and raising a child together, Mike and Yas appear to have a solid relationship. Their biggest challenge, however, is money. Mike’s spending habits worry Yas, who fears it could eventually put their family’s financial stability at risk.

Dami & Jermaine

After more than twelve years together and two children, Dami and Jermaine are struggling with distance in their relationship. Once focused on her career, Dami is now a stay-at-home mum while Jermaine runs a demanding business. The imbalance has taken a toll and the couple now sleep in separate bedrooms, both feeling unheard.

Junior & Carmen

Childhood sweethearts who have been together for twenty years, Junior and Carmen share three children and a long history together. But constant arguments continue to strain their relationship, and the memory of a past separation still lingers as communication issues resurface.

Mons & Shay

Together for just over two years, Mons and Shay are confronting serious trust issues. Mons has brought Shay to therapy after repeated infidelity and unexplained nights out. While Shay believes Mons depends too heavily on the relationship, Mons is left anxious and uncertain about what is really happening.