Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Makes Her Directorial Debut in “Mother’s Love” With Noray Nehita & Olumide Oworu

After three decades of commanding our screens, Omotola Jalade–Ekeinde is stepping behind the camera for the very first time. And she’s doing it in a way that feels deeply personal.

Her directorial debut, “Mother’s Love,” has already made its way to the Toronto International Film Festival and will arrive in cinemas nationwide on 6 March 2026 — marking not just a new chapter, but her 30th anniversary in Nollywood.

“Mother’s Love” follows Adebisi, played by Noray Nehita, a young woman who has spent her entire life inside a wealthy, tightly controlled household. Her NYSC year changes everything. Away from home for the first time, she discovers independence and an unexpected connection with Obaro, played by Olumide Oworu, whose life in the vibrant Makoko waterfront community could not be further from the world she grew up in. Their bond quickly brings her into conflict with her father’s rigid expectations and the family secrets holding everything together.

But as the tension builds, the story’s emotional centre shifts to the mother. Labake — played by Omotola herself — has always been the quiet, steady presence in the background. Now she has to find a different kind of strength to protect her daughter’s future.

It is a drama about classism, family, and the kind of love that refuses to stay silent. The cast also includes Ifeanyi Kalu as the stern patriarch, with Lilian Afegbai and Nosa Rex in supporting roles.

“Mother’s Love” opens in cinemas on 6 March 2026.

Watch the official trailer below.