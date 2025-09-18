Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Premieres Her Directorial Debut “Mother’s Love” at TIFF

Omotola Jalade–Ekeinde has spent over three decades in front of the camera, becoming one of Africa’s most celebrated actresses and even earning a spot on the TIME 100 list. Now, she’s stepped into an entirely new role, this time behind the camera. On 6 September 2025, at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Omotola premiered her directorial debut, “Mother’s Love,” marking a new chapter in her extraordinary career.

The film’s first screening was held at TIFF’s Lightbox 5, where an audience of distributors, sales agents, and industry insiders gathered to see what the Nollywood icon had created. And for Omotola, who has long been a face of African cinema, it was a chance to finally tell a story through her own lens.

“Mother’s Love” is an intimate look at maternal resilience, exploring the quiet but enduring influence of mothers across different walks of life. At its core, it examines mother-daughter relationships—particularly those between mothers and their first daughters—while also touching on themes of grief, PTSD, and social inequality.

The screening drew a remarkable crowd, from Nigeria’s NFVSB Director General Shuaibu Hussein to acclaimed filmmakers Obi Emelonye, Lonzo Nzekwe, and Charles Uwagbai. Cast and crew members, including supporting actress Lilian Afegbai, producer Rogers Ofime, producer and director Oreoluwa Awolowo Nora, writer Oyin Debby, and casting director and actor Lala Akindoju were also in attendance. Familiar Nollywood faces like Linda Osifo and OC Ukeje joined the audience, alongside friends who came to cheer Omotola on.

The response was resoundingly positive. UK-based director Obi Emelonye described it as “a debut that deserves to be studied at Harvard,” a glowing endorsement that speaks to the weight of her first outing as a filmmaker.

Set to premiere in Lagos in early 2026 before a wider global release, the film’s journey will align with Mother’s Day, making its themes all the more poignant. For Omotola, this isn’t just a new creative milestone, it’s also a celebration of her remarkable journey in film, one that has seen her evolve from Nollywood royalty into a global cultural voice.

At its heart, “Mother’s Love” tells the story of a young woman from a privileged background who, during her NYSC year, steps beyond her sheltered upbringing to discover resilience, identity, and purpose—all shaped by the steady guidance of her mother’s love.

The cast includes Omotola herself, alongside Ifeanyi Kalu, Noray Nehita, Lilian Afegbai, Nosa Rex, and Olumide Oworu.

See photos from the premiere below