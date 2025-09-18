Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Kai Cenat Just Shut Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel With His Dance Moves

Movies & TV Scoop

It’s Goodbye to Denari and Tracy on Big Brother Naija 10/10

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

A New Film from Chivas Regal Shines Spotlight on Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Soso, Ivatar & Doris Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

Movies & TV Nollywood

Liquorose, Ini Edo & Chimezie Imo Delivered Fashion Perfection at "A Weekend Fiasco" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Movies & TV Scoop

Faith Crowned Week 6 Head of House as the Game Heats Up on BBNaija Season 10

Events Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 5 Recap: No Evictions, Just Explosive Secrets and Shaky Ships

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at "The Serpent’s Gift" Premiere

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

A $3 Billion Deal in Africa? Canal+ and Multichoice for International Observers

Movies & TV

Kai Cenat Just Shut Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel With His Dance Moves

Streamer Kai Cenat made a stylish, dance-filled arrival through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel, turning the tradition into a moment of pure fun.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kai Cenat/Instagram

Kai Cenat just lit up the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, arriving with the kind of walk-and-dance moment fans look forward to.

The streamer and YouTuber, known for his hilarious live streams and larger-than-life personality, walked in beaming, moving to the rhythm as cheers rose around him. Dressed in a white sleeveless shirt, black trousers with bold lettering, and bright red trainers, Kai mixed playful steps with sharp footwork, keeping everyone along the hallway entertained.

As he made his way through the tunnel lined with framed photos, the voices around him swelled into chants of “Kai’s on a J-H-U show!”

The Spirit Tunnel has become a special spot on the show, giving guests the chance to loosen up, dance, and share a little joy before taking their seat with Jennifer Hudson for the main interview — and Kai’s entrance fit that tradition perfectly.

Watch his dance below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php