Kai Cenat Just Shut Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel With His Dance Moves

Kai Cenat just lit up the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, arriving with the kind of walk-and-dance moment fans look forward to.

The streamer and YouTuber, known for his hilarious live streams and larger-than-life personality, walked in beaming, moving to the rhythm as cheers rose around him. Dressed in a white sleeveless shirt, black trousers with bold lettering, and bright red trainers, Kai mixed playful steps with sharp footwork, keeping everyone along the hallway entertained.

As he made his way through the tunnel lined with framed photos, the voices around him swelled into chants of “Kai’s on a J-H-U show!”

The Spirit Tunnel has become a special spot on the show, giving guests the chance to loosen up, dance, and share a little joy before taking their seat with Jennifer Hudson for the main interview — and Kai’s entrance fit that tradition perfectly.

Watch his dance below.