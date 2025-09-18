Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning HommeGirls Cover Shoot

Rihanna has just served us another moment, and this one’s got the Navy absolutely buzzing. The Barbadian superstar graces the cover of HommeGirls Volume 14, and she’s brought her growing bump along for the ride. With her signature casual confidence, RiRi took to Instagram to unveil the cover with a caption that’s got everyone talking: “HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa.”

The shoot, captured by photographer Gabriel Moses and styled by Stella Greenspan, showcases Rihanna in her element—relaxed, authentic, and undeniably cool. The main cover sees her lounging on a vintage floral sofa in a loose green plaid shirt and pink cargo shorts, her baby bump on full display beneath a Savage X Fenty bra.

The full spread takes us through a range of looks that feel both intimate and editorial. There’s Rihanna in a white tracksuit with blue piping, complete with oversized pearls, and another shot featuring statement baroque-style earrings cascading down her shoulder. One particularly striking image shows her wrapped against a wall featuring Barbados’ trident symbol, a sweet nod to her roots.

The cover story feels particularly significant given the speculation swirling around that “fashion killa” reference. With three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot already at home, fans are wondering if the soft pink tones throughout the shoot might be hinting at a daughter on the way. Of course, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed anything official, but the internet detectives are already working overtime.

What’s undeniable is how comfortable Rihanna looks in these images. She’s embracing this chapter of motherhood with the same fearless spirit she’s brought to everything else, proving once again that pregnancy doesn’t mean stepping back from being bold, creative, or utterly yourself.

See more photos below