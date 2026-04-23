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Ini Dima-Okojie’s Maternity Photos Are Soft, Beautiful & Full of Joy

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Ini Dima-Okojie’s Maternity Photos Are Soft, Beautiful & Full of Joy

Ini Dima-Okojie is breathtaking in a Renaissance-inspired maternity shoot that redefines elegance. Dressed in a custom white pleated gown by Toju Foyeh and captured by photographer Chuchu Ojekwe against an ethereal painted landscape, these portraits are a stunning celebration of motherhood and high-fashion artistry.
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Actress Ini Dima-Okojie posing in a white pleated Toju Foyeh gown against an impressionist-style painted landscape backdrop with white roses.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie posing in a white pleated Toju Foyeh gown against an impressionist-style painted landscape backdrop with white roses, captured by Chuchu Ojekwe. Photo Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie/Instagram

We are still over the moon from the news Ini DimaOkojie shared yesterday. She announced she is expecting a baby with a short film that was, genuinely, one of the most moving reveals we have seen in a long time.

Because these photos? These photos are a whole moment.

Ini is standing in front of a sweeping impressionist-style painted landscape — golden skies, dark trees, a body of water in the distance — and the whole thing looks less like a maternity shoot and more like someone commissioned a Renaissance painting and then stepped inside it. White and cream flowers, roses and smaller blooms, are scattered all around her feet and trailing across what looks like a bed of earth. The set design alone deserves its own applause.

Ini Dima-Okojie in a white gown with a deep side slit, standing on a set decorated with trailing white blooms and golden-sky backdrop.

Ini Dima-Okojie in a white gown with a deep side slit, standing on a set decorated with trailing white blooms and golden-sky backdrop. Photo Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie/Instagram

She is wearing a floor-length white pleated gown with dramatic cape sleeves that pool behind her and a deep front slit that gives the whole look a sharp, contemporary edge. The neckline dips into a deep V. The fabric is sheer and light. Her hair falls straight to her shoulders, her makeup is clean and dewy, and she holds her bump with both hands, meeting the camera with a gaze that is completely open and completely calm.

Ini has been open over the years about her fibroid journey and what it has meant for her health and her hopes. So when she says in her caption that God has been intentional and faithful, and that she gets to be a mother, it does not read like a caption. It reads like the end of a very long sentence that started years ago and has finally found its full stop.

See more photos below

 

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A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

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