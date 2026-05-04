Akin Faminu Steps Into Met Gala Mode With Two Bold Looks by Weizdhurm Franklyn & Y’Wande

When you hear the Met Gala, what comes to your mind? The outstanding looks, right? The ones that stretch fashion into something more expressive, more considered, sometimes even a little theatrical.

Well, ahead of tonight’s 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Nigerian fashion and lifestyle figure Akin Faminu has already given us two looks that belong squarely in that conversation — and we are not being generous when we say that.

This year’s Met Gala, themed “Costume Art,” takes place tonight, 4th May 2026, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and the ever-present Anna Wintour. The theme anchors the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, which runs from 10th May 2026 to 10th January 2027, and explores the relationship between fashion and art history across centuries. The accompanying dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” invites guests to treat the dressed body as a curated, artistic expression — an open-ended brief that rewards genuine creative commitment and leaves very little room for playing it safe. Akin Faminu clearly received that memo well in advance.

For the first look, Akin presents a masterclass in avant-garde tailoring. Photographed by Chuchu Ojekwe and designed by Weizdhurm Franklyn, he stands in a wide stance, wearing a structured, cropped black velvet blazer with sharp shoulders and gold hardware button fastenings. The floor-length, wide-leg velvet trousers create a sweeping silhouette. However, the true focal point is the architectural headwear—a wide-brimmed black hat with a heavily textured, frayed brim that partially obscures his face. Paired with round tinted glasses, chunky gold rings, a statement cuff, and an ornate brooch, the result is a high-fashion moment that is entirely deliberate in every detail.

The second look moves in a different direction, rooted in heritage while maintaining a modern line. Designed by Y’Wande and photographed by Oj Mayana, the centrepiece is a floor-length robe crafted from red and cream-striped Aso-Oke, the hand-woven textile synonymous with Nigerian heritage. Rows of white tassels and brown accents run along the sleeves and hem, creating a sense of constant movement. Beneath the robe, red trousers with raw, frayed edges pool around dark leather sandals. To ground the look in West African culture, Akin carries a talking drum (Gangan) across his shoulder, serving as a functional accessory. Finished with square-framed sunglasses and a tiered disc necklace, the attire sits firmly at the crossroads of heritage and contemporary style.

With these two distinct interpretations, Akin is set for a night of fashion that honours both global standards and local roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)