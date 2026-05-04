Inside Nord Automobiles’ Nord Finance Launch & What It Means for Anyone Looking to Own a Car

Nord Automobiles marked a key milestone in Lagos as it hosted its Q1 press conference, unveiling Nord Finance, its new vehicle financing initiative.

The announcement introduced a new layer to the company’s operations, expanding beyond manufacturing into structured vehicle ownership solutions.

Guests at the event were presented with Nord Finance as a new platform designed to support vehicle purchases through flexible payment structures. Interested customers can explore the platform on their website.

A Key Highlight of the Event

A central moment of the press conference was the formal introduction of financing options that allow buyers to access brand-new Nord vehicles while spreading payments over time.

The initiative includes interest rates starting from 9% and repayment periods of up to 48 months, opening up structured pathways for both individual and business customers.

Showcasing the Nord Ecosystem

The event also highlighted the broader Nord ecosystem, including its expanding lineup of passenger, commercial, and electric vehicles under the Tavet brand.

Attendees were given insights into how the financing structure integrates across all Nord models, creating a unified ownership experience from purchase to repayment.

Built Around Local Production

Nord Automobiles also used the event to reinforce its manufacturing footprint in Nigeria, with assembly operations in Epe and at the University of Lagos.

The company showcased vehicles engineered specifically for local conditions, reflecting its continued focus on locally relevant automotive design and production.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of Nord Finance represents an expansion of Nord’s role in the automotive sector, moving further into the full ownership journey of its customers.

Founded in 2018, the company continues to build across manufacturing, electric mobility, and now structured financing, positioning itself as a full-stack automotive brand in Nigeria.

The Q1 press conference closed with a clear signal: Nord’s focus is no longer only on building vehicles but on building the systems that support how they are owned.

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