Nigeria Info FM And Wazobia FM Reaffirm Industry Leadership With Major Wins At 2026 Bon Awards



Nigeria Info FM and Wazobia FM, two of Nigeria’s most influential and enduring radio brands, have once again reinforced their leadership in the broadcasting industry with top honours at the 2026 Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) Awards.



These recognitions underscore the stations’ sustained excellence, cultural impact, and role in shaping Nigeria’s radio landscape over the years.

Nigeria Info FM’s Kofi Bartels was awarded Presenter of the Year (Radio); a distinction that reflects his authority, credibility, and consistent contribution to intelligent, high-quality public discourse.



Wazobia FM also secured a major win, with its flagship programme Calabar Gyels earning Best Radio Show (Indigenous Language). The award highlights the station’s unmatched ability to connect with audiences at scale through authentic, culturally rooted programming.

Commenting on the achievement, Femi Obong-Daniels, General Manager, stated:

“These recognitions are a reflection of who we are as brands. Consistent, audience-first, and deeply rooted in the realities of our listeners. As legacy platforms in Nigeria’s broadcast industry, we carry the responsibility not just to entertain or inform, but to shape conversations and culture at scale.We remain focused on raising the standard — in content, in talent, and in impact.”

Serge Noujaim, CEO, added:

“These recognitions go beyond awards; they are a reflection of legacy, consistency, and the scale of impact our platforms have built over time.



Nigeria Info and Wazobia are not just radio stations; they are institutions that shape conversations, culture, and audience behavior across Nigeria. Our focus remains clear — to continue leading from the front and setting the standard for broadcasting in Africa.”

Organized annually by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), the BON Awards remain the benchmark for excellence in Nigerian broadcasting, recognizing individuals, programmes, and organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and industry impact.





For Nigeria Info FM and Wazobia FM, these wins represent not isolated achievements, but a continuation of a long-standing track record of relevance, reach, and leadership in a highly competitive media environment.

Both stations continue to invest in premium content, talent development, and multi-platform engagement, ensuring they remain at the forefront of Nigeria’s evolving media ecosystem.



About Nigeria Info FM 99.3

Nigeria Info FM is Nigeria’s leading talk and news radio station, setting the national agenda through intelligent, balanced, and high-impact conversations.

As the exclusive radio broadcast partner of the English Premier League in Nigeria, the station combines authority in public discourse with premium sports content, delivering unmatched relevance, credibility, and reach to its audience.

With a reputation built on trust, consistency, and depth, Nigeria Info FM remains the benchmark for talk radio in the country.



About Wazobia FM 95.1

Wazobia FM is the pioneering Pidgin English radio station in Africa, redefining how media connects with mass market audiences.

As a cultural force, Wazobia FM has not only popularized Pidgin broadcasting at scale but has also shaped a unique media identity that blends entertainment, information, and cultural authenticity.

Its influence extends beyond radio, standing as one of the most recognizable and impactful indigenous-language media brands on the continent.



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