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Coco Gauff Begins Her French Open Title Defence With a Brilliant Win Over Taylor Townsend
World No. 4 Coco Gauff launches her 2026 French Open title defence at Roland-Garros with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-0 victory against Taylor Townsend on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The defending champion overcomes a hot Paris afternoon to secure her spot in the second round.
The clay court season is officially heating up in Paris, and Coco Gauff has kicked off her 2026 French Open campaign with absolute poise. The world No. 4 opened her title defence on Tuesday, 26 May, with a brilliantly handled victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Whilst the opening minutes gave us a tiny bit of drama, Coco quickly found her rhythm, closing out the match with a statement 6-4, 6-0 win to cruise straight into the second round.
Things actually got off to a slightly rocky start when Taylor broke Coco’s serve in the very first game of the match. But if there is one thing to love about Coco, it is her absolute composure under pressure. She stayed cool, levelled things up at 3-3, and pushed her way to a tight first-set win. By the time the second set rolled around, the reigning champion completely took the wheel, flashing through a 6-0 sweep in just 24 minutes to seal the match.
Aside from the stellar tennis, it was the beautiful sisterhood and post-match vibes that completely stole the show. Reflecting on playing her long-time friend, Coco shared: “Taylor and I have known each other for so long… My team gave me a good plan and I felt like I executed it well. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Taylor.”
The tournament heat in Paris was reaching a scorching 33 degrees Celsius, prompting Coco’s physio to insist she use ice packs during the changes—a direction the champion jokingly admitted she normally wouldn’t follow. Giggling on court after her win, the Florida native brushed off the weather, saying: “This is nothing – shout out Delray Beach… Honestly, I felt more bad for the fans, I was like, ‘Dang, you’re watching us play in this heat. It’s kinda tough.’ I think the best part of the heat is on my serve, I feel like it helps my ball bounce a lot more.” Up next, Coco is set to face Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in the second round.
Watch highlights of the match below:
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