Popular Nigerian writer, storyteller, and author Yetunde Omobolanle, popularly known as @divayetty, is set to host her first-ever live community experience, No One Warned You About This Part: Live, on June 27th, 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event is designed as an intimate gathering for modern women navigating identity, ambition, career growth, finance, womanhood, and personal becoming in real time.

Known for her emotionally resonant storytelling and deeply relatable writing across social media, Yetunde has built a community of over 400,000 women across digital platforms over the past five years, with her content reaching millions monthly.

No One Warned You About This Part: Live will feature conversations from popular speakers, industry professionals, creators, and brands, alongside networking sessions, refreshments, live readings, community experiences, and the official live launch and signing of her book, No One Warned You About This Part.

Speaking about the experience, Yetunde describes the event as “a room for women to feel seen, understood, and less alone while figuring life out in real time.”

Attendance is strictly by registration.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for No One Warned You About This Part: Live