Everything You Need to Know About the Konga103.7 FM Children’s Day Carnival — Your Questions Answered

The response has been overwhelming.



Since KongaFM announced the upcoming Children’s Day Carnival, the interest from Lagos families has been nothing short of extraordinary. Across social media, the messages and questions have been pouring in, and that alone tells a story. When this many parents are asking questions, it means one thing: nobody wants to miss out.



So in the spirit of keeping every family fully informed and ready, KongaFM is addressing the most frequently asked questions directly, because a great experience starts with great preparation.



The carnival runs from 9AM to 5PM on Saturday, 23rd May 2026 at The Zone Event Centre, Lagos. That is a full eight hours of fun, performances, competitions, and memories — so come early and make the most of every moment.



Tickets are not available online, but booking is straightforward. Simply send a message to 08054657002 to reserve your spot. Given the level of interest already generated, early booking is strongly encouraged; spaces are filling up fast.



Guess what, KongaFM has got the little ones covered. Small chops and drinks will be provided for all children attending the carnival, because no great celebration is complete without great refreshments. Parents can rest easy knowing their children will be well taken care of throughout the day.



There is no specific dress code for children, so feel free to let the kids come in whatever makes them feel most comfortable and ready to have fun. Whether they show up in their favourite outfits or full carnival colours, all that matters is that they come ready to enjoy every single moment.





KongaFM is just a message away. Reach out via: 08036669144 or 08054657002Enrollment is open at ₦3,000 per child, and with corporate partners like So Yummy, TD Africa, Konga Pay, Zinox, Samsung, G Delight, Nature’s Sip Treat, Konga Health, TD iLife, and Vitali all on board, this is shaping up to be an experience unlike anything Lagos families have seen before.



The questions have been answered. The stage is set. All that is left is for you to secure your child’s spot.

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