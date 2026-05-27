Talent, Culture and Entertainment Shine at the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival 2026

Lagos has seen many celebrations, but on Saturday, 23rd May 2026, KongaFM redefined what a Children’s Day experience should look like. The Zone Event Centre came alive with colour, sound, talent, and an energy that reminded every single person in attendance why childhood memories matter, and why the right platform can make all the difference.

From the first arrival to the final performance, one feeling echoed across the venue all day long: this is something we will never forget.

The carnival kicked off with the arrival of students and parents, who were warmly received and registered at the venue. The energy was high from the very start as the event opened with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, setting a proud and patriotic tone for the celebration ahead.

What followed was a spectacular School March Past that had the crowd on their feet, a proud display of discipline, colour, and school spirit. When the results were announced, Bosol Godswill emerged in first position with an outstanding performance, while Breakthrough Academy claimed a well-deserved second place, and Prestigious Leaders School secured third position. All three schools left the crowd thoroughly impressed. What followed was a spectacular School March Past that had the crowd on their feet, a proud display of discipline, colour, and school spirit. When the results were announced,emerged in first position with an outstanding performance, whileclaimed a well-deserved second place, andsecured third position. All three schools left the crowd thoroughly impressed.

The Cultural Display that followed was equally breathtaking, a vibrant celebration of Nigeria’s rich heritage brought to life by young, talented students. Prestigious Leaders School took first position in the cultural presentation, while Bosol Godswill emerged second, and Marulat Memorial School came in third with a commendable performance.

When the guest artists took the stage, the carnival shifted into a completely different gear.

Yellow Girl opened the performances with her trademark infectious energy, getting children and parents alike on their feet and setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon.

Then came Femi Jackson, Nigeria’s very own Michael Jackson, whose breathtaking break dancing performance left the audience completely spellbound. Every move was met with gasps, cheers, and pure disbelief. The dance machine lived up to every bit of his reputation.

But perhaps the most talked-about moment of the entire day belonged to Jeremiah Sax, the remarkable 13-year-old saxophonist who quite simply blew the roof off the venue. His performance was not just impressive for his age; it was impressive by any standard. The crowd was transfixed, the atmosphere electric, and when he finished, the applause was deafening. A true star in the making.

One of the most heartwarming dimensions of the carnival was the role played by the YoungStar Corner of KongaFM, which handled the red carpet proceedings on the day. Young presenters stepped into the spotlight, conducting interviews and engaging guests with a confidence and poise that left many parents beaming with pride.

This is the essence of what KongaFM stands for; not just giving a platform to the stars of tomorrow, but actively grooming those stars to become the very best versions of themselves. The YoungStar Corner show every Saturday by 11am on Konga103.7FM is proof that KongaFM is committed to nurturing young talents.

Abdulrahman Sulieman, one of the children interviewed at the YoungStars Corner, summed up the feeling of the day perfectly when he said: “This is the best experience I have had in a while.”

Another young child, Agu Grace, also expressed her excitement and appreciation to KongaFM, thanking the organisers for creating such a fun-filled, memorable experience for children.

Parents were equally thrilled by the atmosphere and experience created at the carnival. Mrs. Vivian Asianah, one of the parents in attendance, expressed her excitement, saying, “I feel so happy to be in this gathering today. There’s lots of fun here, the kids get to dance with Mickey Mouse, it’s so much fun here at the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival.”

Speaking about the success of the event. Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head Konga Communications (Konga Radio and TV) emphasized that “The KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival was a collective effort, and it would not have been successful without the unwavering support of our incredible partners and vendors. To every brand that believed in this vision and showed up to make it a reality, KongaFM says a very special and heartfelt thank you”.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners: Shalina Pharmaceutical Health Care, Market Doctors, So Yummy, TD Africa, G Delite, Nature’s Sip Treat, Konga Health, Vitali, GB Foods, Famall, Kivo, Checkers Custard, Masters Noodles, Nutriq Yoghurt, Maltina, Ultimate Impact, TD Ilife, Task Systems, Zinox, Konga Pay. Your support made this carnival an experience that Lagos families will talk about for a very long time. We look forward to doing even greater things together.”

In recognition of their exceptional support and commitment to the success of the event, TD Africa and Checkers were honoured with the prestigious Partner of the Year Award.

Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, the Project Coordinator and Head of Marketing KongaFM, stated: “We promised, we delivered, and it can only get better. Thank you to everyone who came out, from our sponsors to vendors, parents, and the entire team that made this happen. To the children, the schools, and everyone who came out on the day, thank you for making the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival a landmark moment in family entertainment in Nigeria. The best is truly yet to come. See you at the next edition in 2027.”

Konga103.7FM is your commerce and hit music station Lagos, streaming 24hrs worldwide on kongafm.com

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga.