Nike Teams Up With Slawn for a Nigerian-Inspired 2026 Collection feat. Jay-Jay Okocha & Patience Ozokwo

Nike has just teamed up with London-based artist Slawn for their highly anticipated 2026 collaboration kits, and the campaign lineup is an absolute cultural reset. Slated to drop this summer on SNKRS and at select retailers, the collection brings together an incredible mix of Nigerian icons. We’re talking football legends Jay–Jay Okocha, Tolu Arokodare, and Samuel Chukwueze, alongside veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, whilst musical trailblazers Kida Kudz and DEELA anchor the streetwear aesthetic.

The collection itself translates Slawn’s signature graffiti style straight onto athletic staples, giving classic fan gear a complete rethink. The standout piece is a white relaxed-fit graphic t-shirt that features a vibrant, spray-gradient lime green bottom half. The chest is stamped with the official Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) crest and bold, puffy script lettering that reads “NAIJA”—a detail mirrored perfectly on the matching white fleece drawstring shorts.

For those who love a layered look, the drop includes a lightweight, woven zip-up anthem jacket characterised by a striking black-and-grey abstract pattern. In the campaign, it’s styled over a high-neck top and paired with an oversized, deeply pleated black maxi skirt, showing exactly how to blur the lines between sport and high fashion. With the models rocking coordinated green manicured nails and graphic print trainers against Slawn’s iconic black-and-white doodle backdrops, the visuals feel less like a standard jersey launch and more like a complete lifestyle movement.

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