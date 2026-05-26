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Nike Teams Up With Slawn for a Nigerian-Inspired 2026 Collection feat. Jay-Jay Okocha & Patience Ozokwo

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Nike Teams Up With Slawn for a Nigerian-Inspired 2026 Collection feat. Jay-Jay Okocha & Patience Ozokwo

Nike and London-based artist Slawn unveil their 2026 Nigerian-inspired lifestyle collection ahead of its summer release. The campaign features football legend Jay-Jay Okocha and veteran actress Patience Ozokwo modeling the custom graphic jerseys and outerwear.
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A group of models posing together against a green-and-white graffiti wall, showcasing various tracksuits, graphic jerseys, hoodies, and anthem jackets from the Nike x Slawn 2026 capsule collection.

The full design range of the Nike x Slawn collaboration displayed by a group of campaign models, highlighting the sportswear pieces and matching graphic trainers. Photo Credit: Nike Sportswear/Instagram

Nike has just teamed up with London-based artist Slawn for their highly anticipated 2026 collaboration kits, and the campaign lineup is an absolute cultural reset. Slated to drop this summer on SNKRS and at select retailers, the collection brings together an incredible mix of Nigerian icons. We’re talking football legends JayJay Okocha, Tolu Arokodare, and Samuel Chukwueze, alongside veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, whilst musical trailblazers Kida Kudz and DEELA anchor the streetwear aesthetic.

Football legend Jay-Jay Okocha standing with hands in pockets, wearing a white relaxed-fit Nike t-shirt with a spray-gradient lime green bottom half, the NFF crest, and Slawn's custom "NAIJA" script logo.

Former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha showcases the white and lime green graphic jersey from the Nike x Slawn summer 2026 capsule drop. Photo Credit: Nike Sportswear/Instagram 

The collection itself translates Slawn’s signature graffiti style straight onto athletic staples, giving classic fan gear a complete rethink. The standout piece is a white relaxed-fit graphic t-shirt that features a vibrant, spray-gradient lime green bottom half. The chest is stamped with the official Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) crest and bold, puffy script lettering that reads “NAIJA”—a detail mirrored perfectly on the matching white fleece drawstring shorts.

Close-up portrait of actress Patience Ozokwo smiling whilst wearing a white Nike zip-up tracksuit jacket with vertical green stripes and the Nigeria Football Federation crest, accessorised with cowrie shells in her hair.

Close-up portrait of actress Patience Ozokwo smiling whilst wearing a white Nike zip-up tracksuit jacket with vertical green stripes and the Nigeria Football Federation crest, accessorised with cowrie shells in her hair. Photo Credit: Nike Sportswear/Instagram

For those who love a layered look, the drop includes a lightweight, woven zip-up anthem jacket characterised by a striking black-and-grey abstract pattern. In the campaign, it’s styled over a high-neck top and paired with an oversized, deeply pleated black maxi skirt, showing exactly how to blur the lines between sport and high fashion. With the models rocking coordinated green manicured nails and graphic print trainers against Slawn’s iconic black-and-white doodle backdrops, the visuals feel less like a standard jersey launch and more like a complete lifestyle movement.

London-based artist Slawn posing with his partner and child against a black-and-white cartoon doodle wall, with all three wearing matching green and white patterned Nike jerseys from his 2026 collaboration.

Contemporary visual artist Olaolu Slawn models his upcoming Nike jersey drop alongside his family, set against a backdrop of his signature monochrome street art doodles. Photo Credit: Nike Sportswear/Instagram

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