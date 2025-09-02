Some Nigerian Players in the Premier League for the 2025/26 Season

The Premier League is often considered the biggest league in the world. It’s a league that produces stars, and where stars move to boost their careers and increase their chances at stardom. Players from other leagues, such as the Bundesliga and Serie A, typically seek a transfer to the Premier League.

In Nigeria, most people support teams in the Premier League. From Arsenal and Chelsea to Manchester United and Liverpool, Nigerians follow these teams with great passion, almost like a religion. As an important league to Nigerians, seeing a fellow countryman playing in the league instils a sense of pride. Also, a Nigerian player in the Premier League is regarded as a successful player.

With the transfer window now closed in Europe, where no clubs can sign players from another club, let’s look at some of the Nigerian players who have represented Nigeria at international tournaments and will be playing in the Premier League for the 2025/2026 season, and the club they will be playing for.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

At the moment, Alex Iwobi is one of the most popular Nigerian players in the Premier League. Iwobi began his professional career at Arsenal, where he made over 100 appearances before moving to Everton in 2019. In 2023, he joined Fulham. At Fulham, Iwobi has become a regular starter, combining creativity with work rate. He has earned more than 70 appearances for Nigeria and remains one of the Super Eagles’ most experienced midfielders. Going into the new season, Iwobi has also become a regular starter for Fulham.

Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

Calvin Bassey’s Premier League journey began at Leicester City’s academy before joining Rangers in Scotland, helping them reach the Europa League final in 2022. He moved to Ajax the same year, but switched to Fulham in 2023. Bassey has become comfortable at left-back or centre-back and has established himself as a reliable option for club and country, with over 20 international appearances for Nigeria.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Frank Onyeka moved to Brentford in 2021 from FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Since then, he has been a consistent figure in the midfield for Brentford, who had a good run last season. Onyeka is known for his energy, tackling, and ability to cover ground. Onyeka has accumulated over 70 appearances in the Premier League and has featured regularly for the Nigerian national team since his debut in 2020.

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forrest)

Mr Lulu! Ola Aina came through Chelsea’s academy. He was at different clubs, including Fulham and Juventus. In 2023, he signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has become a regular starter at the club and is well-loved. As a defender, his attacking threat from full-back has made him a dependable option for club and country. He has over 30 caps for Nigeria and is considered one of the team’s most experienced defenders.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forrest)

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest in 2022. His breakthrough came at Union Berlin in Germany with his goalscoring form, netting over 20 goals for the club. When he joined Nottingham Forest, he was the club’s leading striker, scoring crucial goals to help them stay in the Premier League. For Nigeria, Awoniyi has also become a regular feature.

Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham)

In the just-concluded transfer window, Samuel Chukwueze was signed by Fulham, where he is looking to earn his Premier League debut. Samuel Chukwueze rose to prominence at Villarreal, where he was one of La Liga’s most exciting wingers. He was part of the Villarreal squad that won the Europa League in 2021 against Manchester United. After a season at AC Milan, he has just been signed by Fulham on a loan deal, with a buy option. Samuel Chukwueze has been part of the Super Eagles squad since 2018, when he made his debut.

Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Like Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare was just signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the just-concluded transfer window. Although still early in his Super Eagles career, Arokodare is seen as one of Nigeria’s emerging strikers. Tolu’s journey began in Latvia with Valmiera before moving to Cologne in Germany. His breakthrough came in Belgium with Genk, where his height, aerial ability, and hold-up play earned him recognition.

Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace)

In the final hours of the transfer window, Crystal Palace was able to secure a year-long loan deal for Christantus Uche. Uche developed his game in Getafe, where his pace, close control, and attacking instincts drew attention. Uche is seen as one of Nigeria’s emerging prospects and is expected to play a future role with the Super Eagles.

While some players have Nigerian heritage playing in the league for the new season, they have not made an allegiance to play for Nigeria. Which of the Nigerian players are you looking forward to watching play in the league?