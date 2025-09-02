Stephanie Inakoju: Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

I’ve recently observed that many people tend to gravitate toward entertainment rather than education. They often prefer activities that make them laugh or allow them to escape into fantasy. While some individuals channel these interests into tangible goals and actively work towards achieving them, others simply sit around, wishing and dreaming without taking action.

I know many people will say we shouldn’t take life too seriously, that we need to give our minds a break from life’s problems and pressures. That’s true, but there’s still a crucial part of our lives we can’t ignore: our work. This is the area we need to develop so we can look back and feel proud of how hard we worked to get where we are.

Whether we like it or not, real wealth doesn’t come easily. It doesn’t happen by sitting on the couch endlessly watching comedy skits online. Even the people making those skits earn money through the platforms they use to share their content. You need to know when to be serious and when you can afford to relax.

The common phrase, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” doesn’t say Jack should only play. Both sides need to be balanced. It’s fine if work gets slightly more attention than fun, but fun should never dominate your work life. Besides the fact that having fun is an expensive lifestyle. How do you expect to pay for relaxation and entertainment if you don’t work for it?

That’s why successful, hardworking people can afford to go on vacations—they’ve earned it. You can’t expect to take a vacation when you’ve done nothing but watch videos and movies all day, letting entertainment pull you away from reality. I’m not saying we don’t need breaks from the world’s stress by watching these videos, but you have to manage your time properly. You have to prioritise.

What I’m really trying to say is this: we need to learn how to prioritise our time. I get lazy sometimes, too. Just writing about this doesn’t make me immune to feeling tired or wanting to do nothing but watch movies and scroll the internet. But I always have one thought that keeps me grounded, one question that prevents me from losing myself: “What have you accomplished today?”

As a writer and computer scientist, I ask myself daily: Have you progressed with your Python lessons? Have you written any articles today? Have you applied for jobs? Have you worked on your resume? Have you read anything educational? Have you prayed?

Since graduating, I’ve kept myself busy by developing new skills, learning German and Python, showcasing my work on social media, and applying for jobs. I couldn’t stand the mere thought of being idle. I knew I wasn’t dumb, so I needed to put my knowledge to use while gaining more along the way.

It’s not always easy, but you need to find a way to make things work for yourself. While people often say not to take life too seriously, it’s important to approach it with the right mindset when necessary. Many people are out there making money and building their futures. So, what are you doing with your life?

I encourage everyone to understand themselves and learn how to prioritise their time. Doing so will allow you to take pride in your achievements and make your parents and loved ones proud as well. We can accomplish great things when we focus and commit ourselves. It’s not that difficult to reach our goals.

Featured Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels