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Mr P’s “I Can’t Look Away” Video Is All About Those Dance Moves

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Mr P’s “I Can’t Look Away” Video Is All About Those Dance Moves

Mr P’s “I Can’t Look Away” music video centers dance and choreography, featuring him and a dance crew performing tightly coordinated routines in black outfits. The visual draws from classic pop-era movement styles, with Mr P guiding formations throughout the performance-driven video.
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Mr P and back-up dancers dressed in matching black leather outfits performing synchronized break dance choreography.

Mr P and back-up dancers dressed in matching black leather outfits performing synchronised break dance choreography.

Have you missed those dance steps that give you goosebumps like you’re watching Michael Jackson on stage? Then you already know we’re talking about Mr P’s latest video for “I Can’t Look Away.”

Such a fitting title too. In the song, Mr P sings about a woman whose beauty has him completely locked in, to the point where he just can’t take his eyes off her. It’s that familiar line you’ve probably heard — or even said yourself — “you’re so beautiful, I can’t look away.”

The video leans into that feeling and then takes us straight into choreography mode. Mr P and his dance crew show up with routines that pull from the kind of steps fans have long associated with the Psquare era, the same movement-heavy style that defined so many of their performances.

There’s also a nostalgic feel running through it, the kind that makes you pause for a second just to take it all in.

So whether you’re stuck in Lagos traffic or getting ready for a night out, “I Can’t Look Away” slides easily into that rotation of songs you keep playing back to back.

And if you can pick up those moves like Mr P? Even better.

Watch below

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