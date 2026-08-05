Kikifoodies’ Homemade Naan Is Giving Soft, Fluffy, Garlic Butter Goodness

Kikifoodies has officially done it again. This time, she’s making homemade naan, and we’re warning you in advance: you might start craving warm bread before you even finish watching the video.

The food creator shared a fresh recipe for soft, fluffy naan, and the way she introduced it felt like she was speaking directly to everyone who has ever filled up on the bread basket before their main meal arrived. Her verdict? This naan is “dangerously good,” and judging by the golden bubbles, buttery finish, and pillowy texture, she might be right.

Naan is a soft, leavened flatbread that originated in Central and South Asia and is especially popular in Indian cuisine. Traditionally baked in a tandoor, it’s known for its puffy bubbles, lightly charred spots, and chewy texture. Kikifoodies recreates that same comforting feel using a hot skillet, making the recipe surprisingly easy to try in your own kitchen.

Her version uses bread flour, yoghurt, butter, yeast, sugar, and a few pantry basics to create a dough that rises beautifully before being rolled out and cooked until golden. She also shares a simple but important kitchen tip: always sauté onions first when cooking because it creates a much richer flavour base for the rest of the dish.

The finished naan is brushed generously with melted butter or garlic butter and topped with fresh parsley or coriander. It’s the kind of bread that works with curry, grilled meat, soups, stews, dips, or simply on its own while it’s still warm.

If you’ve been looking for a homemade naan recipe that feels achievable and seriously delicious, this is one worth saving. Watch the full recipe on Kikifoodies’ page and try not to blame her when everyone in your house starts hovering around the skillet.

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Photo Credit: Kikifoodies