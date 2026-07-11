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Kikifoodies' Homemade Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Uses Just Three Everyday Ingredients

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Kikifoodies’ Homemade Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Uses Just Three Everyday Ingredients

If you are craving a crunchy snack, Kikifoodies has a simple recipe for homemade sweet potato chips using only three everyday ingredients. Made with classic white sweet potatoes, they fry up beautifully into a crisp, golden treat.
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A white bowl filled with crunchy, golden-brown homemade sweet potato chips made from Nigerian white sweet potatoes, served with a side dip.

Crispy homemade sweet potato chips fried to a golden crunch using white sweet potatoes, oil, and a sprinkle of salt following the Kikifoodies recipe.

Movie night, road trip, something to munch on while you’re working, or simply because you’re craving something crunchy, sweet potato chips always seem to fit the assignment. The only problem? One handful somehow turns into the whole bowl. Thankfully, Kikifoodies has shared a homemade Sweet Potato Chips recipe that’s surprisingly simple, and you only need three everyday ingredients to make it happen.

Made with white sweet potatoes, oil and a sprinkle of salt, these chips come out crisp, lightly sweet and wonderfully satisfying. If you’ve only ever reached for the regular potato version, this might be the recipe that changes your mind. White sweet potatoes, the variety many of us grew up eating in Nigeria, fry up beautifully and deliver the crunchy texture every good chip should have.

Crisp, thinly sliced fried white sweet potato chips seasoned with salt, served in a paper-lined bowl.

A batch of crunchy, lightly sweet fried potato chips made with three simple everyday ingredients based on the Kikifoodies video tutorial.

The process is all about a few simple steps done well. Slice the sweet potatoes as thinly and evenly as possible, rinse them until the water runs clear to remove excess starch, then dry them thoroughly before frying. Once they hit the hot oil, patience is key. As the bubbling begins to slow, you’ll know they’re almost ready. A quick sprinkle of salt while they’re still warm is all they need before cooling into crisp, golden chips.

They’re delicious on their own, easy to share, and just as easy to keep reaching for. If you’re looking for a homemade snack that’s simple, affordable and worth making again, this Sweet Potato Chips recipe is one to save.

Watch how Kikifoodies makes them below.

Watch below

Photo Credit: Kikifoodies

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