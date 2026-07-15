These 5 Nollywood Films Deserve a Spot on Your July Watchlist

July is turning out to be a genuinely brilliant month for Nigerian cinema. Whether you are in the mood for a gripping thriller, a quiet emotional drama, or a large-scale epic, there is a fantastic selection on the big screen right now. Here are five films to add to your cinema watchlist before the month is out.

The Return of Omotara Johnson

Nearly two decades after Bukky Wright made Omotara Johnson one of the most unforgettable characters in Yoruba cinema, “O.J.” is back. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Bukky Wright, this crime drama follows a changed woman who has left her criminal past behind to build a quiet life around her son. When he is accused of murder, old enemies resurface and hidden betrayals explode. Now showing in cinemas nationwide, Wright is joined by a powerhouse cast including Richard Mofe–Damijo, Nse Ikpe–Etim, Chidi Mokeme, Timini Egbuson, Shaffy Bello, and Ali Nuhu. Now showing in cinemas nationwide.

Njem: The Journey

After premiering at AFRIFF 2025 to strong reception, “Njem: The Journey” is finally making its way to Nigerian cinemas this July. Directed by Uche Chukwu, the film follows a young man whose dream of moving abroad is complicated by loss, love, and the difficult choices that follow. Starring Chimezie Imo, Rotimi Salami, Kelechi Udegbe, Tomi Ojo, Tana Adelana, Abayomi Olukanmi, and Goodness Emmanuel, it is the kind of story that hits close to home for anyone who has ever wrestled with the pull between staying and leaving.

On Different Grounds

Mildred Okwo returns to the director’s chair with a romantic comedy that places its trust firmly in Nollywood’s veterans, and they deliver. The film follows a separated couple forced to share the same space during the week of their daughter’s wedding, with Nkem Owoh, Jennifer Eliogu, and Bob Manuel Udowku leading a cast that brings warmth, humour, and a quiet emotional honesty to a story about second chances. Currently showing in cinemas.

Alechenu

Biodun Stephen‘s second theatrical release of the year, “Alechenu” follows a young boy’s journey from Oyo to Lagos in search of his mother, a trip that sets off a chain of events unearthing long-buried family secrets. Starring Mike Ezuruonye, Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola, Adediwura Gold, and Royal Aziomaku, the film released on 26 June and is currently showing in cinemas across Nigeria.

Apaara: The Outcast

Save the date for this one. Inspired by one of Nigeria’s most defining political rivalries, “Apaara: The Outcast” is a large-scale Yoruba epic where history, mythology, and the fight for justice collide. The film follows Akekaka, a fearless freedom fighter who rises against corruption threatening to destroy his community, only to be betrayed by the very people he swore to protect. Ancient forces awaken, destiny takes a brutal turn, and revenge comes at a cost nobody sees coming. Directed by Sunday Alabi Osibata and Damola Olatunji, and starring Ibrahim Chatta, Iyabo Ojo, Muyiwa Ademola, Antar Laniyan, Adunni Ade, Yemi Shodimu, Bimbo Oshin, and Bolaji Amusan, “Apaara: The Outcast” comes to cinemas nationwide from 24 July 2026.