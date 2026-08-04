What to Watch in Nigerian Cinemas This August: 5 Nollywood Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for an excuse to grab some popcorn this month, Nollywood is giving us plenty of reasons to head to the big screen. August is stacked with everything from star-studded family comedies and dark crime thrillers to sweeping historical epics. Whether you’re hunting for what to watch in cinemas today or mapping out your weekend movie dates, here are 5 Nigerian films you definitely shouldn’t miss this month:

Sweet 16

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Willis Ikedum, this vibrant comedy-drama lands in cinemas nationwide on 14 August 2026. The story follows a privileged, sassy young girl (Daisy Eugene) whose extravagant sixteenth birthday expectations take an unexpected turn when she uncovers deep secrets about her family’s true status. Blending sharp humour with themes of growing up, the film holds special emotional resonance for fans as the final completed screen performance of the late Alexx Ekubo. The star-studded ensemble includes Mercy Aigbe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uche Jombo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Denrele Edun, Yemi Alade, Angel Unigwe, Broda Shaggi, Julius Agwu, and Chief Imo.

King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos

Arriving in nationwide cinemas on 28 August 2026, this ambitious Yoruba historical epic is directed by Adebayo Tijani. Set in 19th-century Lagos, the narrative dramatises the turbulent rise, reign, and anti-colonial resistance of Oba Kosoko as the ancient kingdom navigated intense internal rivalries and foreign pressure. The cinematic spectacle brings history to life with a heavyweight cast featuring Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan, Tina Mba, Femi Branch, Prince Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and Faithia Williams.

Ikenga: The Last Festival

Directed by Darlington Obodo Kelechi, this cultural suspense drama hits cinemas nationwide on 21 August 2026. Set in a community where ancient tradition is law and honour is paramount, the plot follows a man whose forbidden power threatens to disrupt long-standing customs and ancestral mandates. The production brings together legendary Nollywood veterans and contemporary stars, including Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Zubby Michael, Beverly Osu, Jide Kene Achufusi, Destiny Etiko, and Regina Daniels.

Blood Debt

For moviegoers hitting the cinema today and craving a gripping crime thriller, this dark drama is currently showing in theatres nationwide. Directed by Chukwuka Ndife, the film follows a high-stakes investigation into a series of mysterious events that pull a young woman into a dangerous web of long-buried family secrets and systemic retribution. Anchored by tense performances, the cast features Uzoamaka Power, Jide Kene Achufusi, Segun Arinze, Tony Umez, and Patrick Diabuah.

Apaara (The Outcast)

Rounding out the month’s screen lineup, this sweeping Yoruba epic premiered in late July and continues its nationwide cinema run throughout August. Directed by Sunday Alabi Osibata and Damola Olatunji, and written alongside Akinola Ayobami, the project was filmed across Ondo State with an expansive cast of over 600 actors. The narrative centers on a bold outcast who rises to challenge political corruption, systemic injustice, and oppressive leadership, featuring powerful performances from Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Chatta, Faithia Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Antar Laniyan, Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), and Muyiwa Ademola.