Music
Ayra Starr Says “Starr Girl Is Comingggg” as She Begins 11-Day Countdown to New Album
Ayra Starr has officially kicked off an 11-day countdown to her upcoming studio album, Starr Girl, sharing a sleek video teaser featuring a brand-new song while continuing her recovery from a major surgery.
We dare you to go mark your calendars for 14 August 2026, because Ayra Starr has officially kicked off the countdown for her upcoming third studio album, Starr Girl! Taking to social media with a sleek video teaser, the singer confirmed that her new project is just around the corner, writing in her caption: “starrgirl is comingggg. 11 days! are you ready?”
The announcement comes right as the Mavin Records and Republic Records star continues her recovery from a major health update. Just a few days ago, she opened up to her supporters on her Instagram Story, revealing that she had undergone a complicated surgery that required extra rest and temporary time away from public events. Even while recuperating, she urged her fans—affectionately known as Mobstarrs—to keep building momentum for the upcoming release.
Her latest promotional clip offers a glimpse into what lies ahead. Dressed in a bright blue mini dress, she walks down an urban street, climbs a fire escape ladder, and sits atop a city building overlooking the skyline as glowing stars spell out the album title in the night sky. While she did not reveal the title or specifics of the audio playing in the background, the clip teases a brand new song that gives fans a fresh taste of her evolving sound.
Scheduled for release on 14 August 2026, Starr Girl follows the earlier launch of its lead single, “Tornado” featuring Fola, which was released in June. With the release date now clearly in sight, fans across the globe are gearing up to experience the full body of work as Ayra Starr prepares to make her official return.