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If Royal Blue Wasn’t Already on Your Radar, Davido Just Put It There

Trading streetwear for a classic South-South aesthetic, Davido steps out in a royal blue velvet tunic, gold-bordered silk wrapper, and a customised “OBO” cap.
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Davido showcasing a royal blue velvet three-quarter sleeve tunic with a geometric stitched chest pocket, silver wrist watch, and gold OBO cap.

Detail view of Davido wearing a royal blue velvet tunic with geometric pocket stitching, styled with a silver luxury wristwatch and a customised gold star OBO velvet cap.

Whoever put this look together deserves their flowers because everything works. The colours, the textures, the accessories… nothing feels out of place. While you are counting down to the release of Davido‘s upcoming album, Oriade, and still have his latest single, “Gimme Dat Ting,” on repeat, the Afrobeats star has given us something else to talk about: a traditional look that’s every bit as memorable as the songs making the rounds.

Rather than reaching for the contemporary tailoring and luxury labels he’s often seen in, Davido leaned into a classic South-South-inspired look with thoughtful details that made it unmistakably his own. The outfit centres on a rich royal blue velvet tunic with three-quarter sleeves, a neat button placket and a chest pocket finished with geometric stitching. Wrapped beneath it is a matching silk-finish wrapper, finished with a wide gold embroidered border that creates a beautiful contrast against the deep velvet texture above. It is a colour pairing that has been around for years, but this interpretation gives it a fresh perspective.

Davido wearing a royal blue velvet tunic, gold embroidered silk wrapper, and customised OBO velvet cap for a traditional Nigerian event.

Nigerian musician Davido styled in a royal blue velvet tunic paired with a silk-finish wrapper featuring gold metallic border embroidery and a embroidered OBO cap.

The details tie everything together beautifully. His matching royal blue cap is customised with gold star motifs and his “OBO” initials stitched neatly at the side, adding a personal touch without taking over the look. A polished silver watch, simple wrist chains and dark velvet shoes complete the styling, allowing the blue-and-gold palette to remain the focus from head to toe.

What makes this outfit especially appealing is its restraint. Nothing feels excessive, yet every piece has its place. The clean tailoring, rich fabrics and carefully chosen finishing touches come together in a way that feels polished without losing the character of traditional menswear. Whether you’re dressing for your wedding, attending one as a guest or planning your next owambe appearance, there’s plenty here to bookmark before your next trip to the tailor.

Davido showcasing a royal blue velvet three-quarter sleeve tunic with a geometric stitched chest pocket, silver wrist watch, and gold OBO cap.

Detail view of Davido wearing a royal blue velvet tunic with geometric pocket stitching, styled with a silver luxury wristwatch and a customised gold star OBO velvet cap.

 

 

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Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

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