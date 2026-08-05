Still Streaming Oriadé? These 5 Davido Songs Will Remind You Why He’s Been Here for 15 Years

If Oriadé has already made it into your favourite playlist, you probably know Davido has come through with a project worth the wait. The Afrobeats star has returned with his sixth studio album, a 13-track body of work that has been 15 years in the making and feels rooted in themes of destiny, legacy and identity.

Featuring Black Sherif, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, Mayorkun and more, the album marks another major moment in Davido’s journey — but before we settle fully into this new era, here are five records that remind us why so many people became fans in the first place.

Unavailable (featuring Musa Keys)

Released in 2023 as a breakout single from the Timeless album, “Unavailable” became an inescapable global anthem. Built on Amapiano-infused production, the track showcased Davido leaning confidently into a sound he had not fully explored before. It peaked at number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and emerged as one of the most streamed African records of that year. If you need a reminder of how Davido moves when he locks into a global rhythm, this is it.

Fall

Released in 2017, “Fall” is the record that took Davido global in a way no previous Nigerian pop song had managed. It spent 22 weeks at number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history at the time of its release. Smooth, romantic, and engineered for a broad audience without losing its local identity, “Fall” remains a foundational pillar of modern Afrobeats.

Kante (featuring Fave)

Arriving in 2023 as part of the Timeless album, “Kante” immediately became one of the project’s standout records. Named after French footballer N’Golo Kanté, the track pairs a playful, infectious groove with Fave’s soulful vocals. It captured a lighter, more joyful dimension of Davido’s artistry and remains a fan-favourite highlight in his catalog.

With You (featuring Omah Lay)

From his 2025 album 5ive, “With You” featuring Omah Lay stood out as one of the defining Afrobeats collaborations of the year. The 5ive album peaked at number two on the Billboard World Albums chart, with “With You” driving much of that momentum. Balancing tender lyricism with rhythmic weight, the track spent weeks atop Nigerian streaming charts and reinforced Davido’s ability to evolve across eras.

Sensational (with Chris Brown and Lojay)

Released in 2023, “Sensational” saw Davido join forces with Chris Brown and Lojay for an R&B-Afrobeats fusion that felt seamless. Davido has always excelled at bridging international sounds with local cadence, and his contribution to “Sensational” earned the track major chart success across the US Billboard Hot 100 and global R&B charts.