Beauty
Meet Mitchelle Daka, the Winner of the Inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026
Mitchelle Daka has been crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026. The 29-year-old entrepreneur will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico this November.
Uganda has officially crowned its first-ever representative for the Miss Universe stage. 29-year-old international fashion model, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate Mitchelle Daka emerged victorious at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, taking home the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda 2026 title. Representing Budaka District, Daka scored high across the swimwear, evening wear, and final Q&A segments, earning a cash prize of Shs24 million, a brand-new vehicle, and the honour of introducing her country to the global competition.
Daka holds a degree in Business Administration and has spent a decade working on runways across Africa and the Middle East. She is also the founder of Figures The Brand, a sustainable activewear line, and hosts a podcast focused on emotional well-being and personal growth. Her journey to the crown was supported by strong performances throughout the pageant, where she also picked up the Face of Miss Universe Uganda and Multimedia Queen subsidiary awards.
The grand finale featured a competitive roster of national finalists. 19-year-old model Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio, who represented Kole District, finished as the first runner-up alongside winning the People’s Choice and Wellness Queen titles. Bridget Katungi placed as second runner-up, while Sureya Umeima and Jemimah Mpoza completed the top five.
As the national winner, Daka now advances to the international stage. She will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, this November to represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe competition at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. Her reign will focus on promoting Ugandan creativity, driving mental health awareness, and preparing for Uganda’s debut at the global pageant.