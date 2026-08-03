Yemi Alade Shows How to Style a Polka Dot Mini Dress & Trainers for Daytime

Polka dots are having a moment again, and Yemi Alade just reminded us why the print never really goes out of style. Her latest daytime look is playful, stylish, and surprisingly easy to recreate, especially if you’ve ever wondered how to make a black-and-white polka dot mini dress feel relaxed enough for a casual outing.

She wears a white halterneck mini dress covered in bold black polka dots, with a fitted bodice, a clean straight-across neckline, and a dramatic bubble-hem skirt that gives the dress its sculptural shape. It has that vintage-inspired charm that could easily feel dressy, but the styling keeps it fresh and effortless.

Instead of heels, Yemi pairs the dress with white low-top trainers featuring grey suede toe panels and brown gum soles. The trainers instantly soften the look and make the mini dress feel comfortable, practical, and perfect for walking around during the day. It’s the kind of combination that works because the sporty shoes balance out the volume of the skirt.

She also shows how a denim jacket can completely change the mood of a dress. Draped casually over her shoulders, the medium-wash blue denim adds a laid-back layer that makes the outfit feel even more wearable. It’s a simple styling trick that works particularly well with black-and-white prints.

The accessories do the rest of the work. Oversized tinted sunglasses, a gold script necklace, a wide gold cuff, a pearl bracelet, and pearl stud earrings add just enough shine without competing with the print. She finishes everything with a retro-inspired high updo, soft side curls, and a glossy red lip, giving the entire look a polished but easy daytime finish.

If you’ve been looking for a new way to wear a polka dot mini dress, this is one of those outfits worth bookmarking. It’s proof that a classic print, a pair of trainers, and a denim jacket can take a statement dress from dressed up to effortlessly cool.

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Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram