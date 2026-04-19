Yemi Alade Brings Nostalgia and Romance to “Yemi Mi Lova”

If you’re a millennial, the name “Yemi My Lover” probably takes you straight back to the golden era of Yoruba cinema and the unforgettable Tajudeen Oyewole. It is one of those pop culture references that never really leaves the conversation. And now, Yemi Alade is giving the name a fresh spin with her new single, “Yemi Mi Lova,” featuring Spyro.

From the very first listen, this one feels easy, sweet and made for repeat play. “Yemi Mi Lova” is a cheerful love song about being completely taken by someone and wanting the whole world to know it. It carries that warm, affectionate feeling of finding your person and enjoying every second of it. The call-and-response style also makes it the kind of track you find yourself singing along to before the song is even over.

Spyro sets the tone with lines like, “I no go lie, I be your number one fan… Anything you want, I go give you double,” bringing that familiar Afropop sweetness fans know him for. Then Yemi Alade steps in with the confidence and charm she wears so well, delivering her lines with ease. When she sings, “Oun lo n dun mi l’okan… You be the only one I’m seeing,” it adds a lovely nod to deep, expressive romance in a way that feels both playful and sincere.

With “Yemi Mi Lova,” Yemi Alade and Spyro have delivered a feel-good track that celebrates love, nostalgia and the joy of a catchy chorus. Whether you remember the original “Yemi My Lover” era or you are hearing the reference for the first time, this one is easy to enjoy.

Listen below